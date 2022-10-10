Best Amazon device deals in the Prime Early Access Sale: Offers on Ring, Fire tablets and more

Another one? Yes, that’s right – for the first time, Amazon is having a second Prime Day sales event in the same year.

The previous Prime Day happened in July and, while we all expected to hunker down for a bit ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, Amazon has instead announced a second Prime Day, taking place over two days in October.

Officially called the Prime Early Access Sale, the event will be the perfect opportunity to kickstart your Christmas shopping, and pick up some deals ahead of Black Friday , which takes place in November.

You know the score by now – the Prime Day sale will see Amazon reduce the prices of hundreds of products across loads of categories, with discounts on everything from TVs and laptops , to games consoles , home appliances , mattresses and more.

On 28 September, Amazon hosted its annual hardware event, launching new Echo dot smart speakers , a new Kindle, and a new Fire TV, plus new Ring products. Whenever Amazon updates its range, we always see the older-generation devices go on sale at Amazon’s next Prime Day event, so if you’re looking for an ebook reader, TV streamer or a whole host of smart home gadgets, Prime Day is the best time to bag one. We’ll be keeping you updated about all the best bargains during the sale event right here on this page, so stay tuned.

Read more:

When will Prime Day deals on Amazon devices begin?

Amazon’s second Prime Day sale of 2022, known officially as the Prime Early Access Sale, will take place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 October. The 48-hour event will see deals come and go, with some items only selling at their reduced price until stock runs dry, or for a set amount of time.

The event starts at 12am PDT on 11 October, which is 6am in the UK, and runs for 48 hours across 15 countries. Amazon says deals “will drop throughout the event,” so shoppers will need to keep a close eye on Amazon’s website, and of course on our IndyBest pages, so they don’t miss a bargain.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Yes – the clue is in the name with this one. Prime Day deals are available exclusively to Prime members. While Prime costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year in the UK, a free 30-day trial is available for those who haven’t held a Prime account in the past 12 months. Anyone who opened an account and used their free trial for the summer Prime Day this year won’t be able to do the same for the autumn event.

But those who haven’t held a Prime account for 12 months can open one and use the free 30-day trial to complete all of their October Prime Day purchases. Then simply close your account after the sale ends, and you won’t be charged.

Signing up for Amazon Prime is easy. Just go to the main landing page and enter your details.

What to expect from Prime Day Amazon devices deals in 2022

The summer Prime Day sale saw loads of prices cut across Amazon’s various product lines. This included Kindle ebook readers, Echo earphones and smart speakers, Ring video doorbells, Fire TV streaming devices, Blink smart security cameras, Fire tablets and Eero wifi networking equipment.

With Amazon launching a whole host of new products at its annual hardware event on 28 September – including an updated Echo Dot and Fire TV Cube, plus the all-new Kindle Scribe – we can expect to see their predecessors discounted in the Prime Day sale. In fact, the fourth-generation Echo dot is already on sale (was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk ), along with the original Fire TV cube (was £109.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

Early Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK

While we’re eagerly awaiting the main Prime Day deals, Amazon has dropped some discounts ahead of the major shopping event. There’s up to 60 per cent off smart home devices, across Ring security cameras, Kindles, Alexa speakers and more. To give you a head start, here are the best early bird deals to shop now.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet has been discounted by 50 per cent, down from £139.99 to £69.99. It has 32GB of memory, an eight-hour battery life and comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which provides apps, games, songs, books and Audible audiobooks from National Geographic, KeyStageFun, Collins Big Cat and more.

Suitable for children aged six to 12, it also has a web browser with built-in parental controls, and kids can make audio and video calls to pre-approved contacts – perfect for catching up with the grandparents.

For adults, the Fire HD 10 tablet is reduced by an impressive £100, down from £259.97 to £159.97. It comes with a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 and a Bluetooth keyboard, so you can enjoy the benefits of a laptop on the go without it taking up as much space in your bag.

There’s currently £95 to be saved on the Amazon eero Pro 6 , which is reduced from £209 to £114.

The wifi system is a smart white box that won’t be an eyesore, covers up to 190m² with fast connectivity, and claims setup will take mere minutes thanks to the step-by-step instructions on the eero app.

You can also enjoy 40 per cent off this Ring Video Doorbell + Ring Chime bundle, which was £118 but is now £69.99. The video doorbell and chime box will help ensure you never miss a parcel again, as you’ll be able to instruct posties to leave deliveries in a safe place if you’re not at home, or just keep an eye on your home security with complete visibility.

As you can operate it via your smartphone, you’ll receive instant notifications when someone presses your doorbell or when motion is detected.

Also with 40 per cent off is the Fire TV Stick 4K , reduced from £49.99 to £29.99. Bringing a home cinema to life, it has high-quality Dolby Atmos audio, and access to thousands of films and TV shows via Netflix, Prime Video, Now and Disney+. You can also use it to catch up on live sports in 4K with subscriptions to BT Sport, Eurosport, Sky News and more.

Thanks to the built-in Alexa, you can use voice control to change channels, volume and power. Our tech writer Steve Hogarty described it as “the best stick-style streaming device Amazon makes. It slips neatly into your TV’s HDMI port and delivers access to all of your favourite streaming services in ultra high-definition,” in his review of the best streaming devices .

The best devices deals from July’s 2022 Prime Day event in the UK

As a taster of what to expect from the sale, here are some of the best deals Amazon offered during the previous Prime Day this year.

The regular Kindle ebook reader was reduced from £34.99 to £69.99, and the pricier paperwhite model (£94.99, Amazon.co.uk ) was reduced from £129.99 to £84.99. The retailer also cut the price of its flagship Kindle oasis (£179.99, Amazon.co.uk ) from £229.99 to £159.99.

Smart speakers with the Alexa voice assistant also saw healthy price cuts, with the fourth-generation Echo Dot (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk ) reduced to less than half price.

A better-than-half-price deal was also given to the Fire 7 tablet (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk ), which fell to just £24.99.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking for more bargains? Read our guide on what to expect from Black Friday 2022