School bus involved in crash with several vehicles in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia

A school bus was involved in a crash with several other vehicles on Thursday morning in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Green Lane around 9:30 a.m.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a small bus stopped at the scene and at least two other damaged vehicles.

A spokesperson with the School District of Philadelphia said there were eight children on the bus at the time headed to Dobson Elementary School.

No serious injuries were reported, the district said, though one student was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash.