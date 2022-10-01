ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Chubb, Browns face 'heavyweight' run test against Falcons

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cpIQ_0iF7eriF00

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb’s powerful runs.

“They’re coming to mash you,” Smith said.

Smith wants Atlanta’s rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back.

Chubb, the NFL’s leading rusher, and Patterson, who ranks third, will be in the spotlight in what Smith expects to be a “heavyweight fight” of running games on Sunday. Patterson is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He had limited participation in Friday’s practice after resting his knee on Wednesday and Thursday.

This will be Chubb’s first NFL game played in his home state. The Cedartown native previously played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during his college career at Georgia.

Chubb says Cleveland’s run-first offense wears down defenses.

“Things start to open up,” Chubb said. “I can’t really see them getting tired, but at the end of the game things do start opening up a lot easier.”

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett says the Browns’ running game is no secret.

“I mean, yeah, teams know we’re going to run the ball and we still run the ball,” Brissett said.

The Browns (2-1) and Falcons (1-2) are the league’s only teams to score at least 26 points in every game.

“Everybody sees the tape; it’s going to be a really physical game on Sunday,” Smith said. “They’re going to try to run Nick Chubb 500 times and we got to stop him, and we’re going to try to run the ball and play our game, too.”

Brissett has disproved doubters who believed the Browns couldn’t win until quarterback Deshaun Watson returns in December from his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Brissett threw two touchdown passes in Cleveland’s 29-17 win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 22.

Patterson, formerly a wide receiver and return specialist, has set career rushing highs in two of Atlanta’s first three games, including his 141 yards in last week’s 27-23 win at Seattle.

Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will miss the game after suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises when he lost control and flipped his Porsche in a one-car crash after practice on Monday.

Cleveland listed him as questionable on Friday before downgrading Garrett before leaving for Atlanta. Garrett, who told reporters he was grateful that he and female passenger survived, did not make the trip.

MORE THAN A RECEIVER

Second-year Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts made fantasy players happy when he had five catches for 87 yards last week. Pitts had only four catches for 38 yards in the first two games.

Smith said the tight end’s value is based on more than his catches, pointing to his contributions in the running game.

“He’s really becoming a complete player,” Smith said.

OFFENSIVE ROLL

Watson will claim the starting job when he returns in December. Brissett is making a case he should be starting for some team, if not Cleveland.

The 29-year-old Brissett has exceeded expectations, leading the Browns to a pair of wins while completing 74% (43 of 58) of his passes in the past two games. Brissett has developed chemistry with wide receiver Amari Cooper and he’s spreading the ball around to make all of Cleveland’s playmakers happy.

Brissett believes the Browns’ offense can be even better.

“The reasons why we haven’t scored on every drive has been us,” he said. “It’s been things that we haven’t (done) and we’re still trying to correct.”

RUN GAME DEPTH

Chubb has had strong support from backup Kareem Hunt as the Browns lead the NFL in rushing. The Falcons rank fifth with quarterback Marcus Mariota providing help for Patterson.

Mariota and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson are the only quarterbacks with two rushing touchdowns this season.

BUSTED-UP BROWNS

In addition to Garrett, the Browns had four other defensive starters miss practice this week.

End Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), cornerback Denzel Ward (ribs, back), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) and tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) were also sidelined.

Browns linebacker and captain Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury against Pittsburgh.

With Garrett and Clowney hurting, the Browns may need to rely on some rookies, including end Alex Wright.

THE QUIET MAN

Chubb doesn’t have much to say during his weekly media sessions.

“He talks to me,” Brissett told reporters. “I just don’t think he likes to talk to you guys.”

Chubb is loud when it matters — between the tackles and inside the yard makers.

Last week against Pittsburgh, Chubb ran for 113 yards, picking up 86 after initial contact while pin-balling off Steelers defenders, who made the mistake of trying to arm-tackle him.

Chubb has always had an effective stiff-arm, but he appears to be quicker and more elusive this season while relying on more jump cuts as he picks his way through holes.

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Bobby Wagner absolutely destroys streaker on field

Bobby Wagner has no time for fans disrupting the game by running onto the field. A spectator ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday night during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. As the person was running across the field and eluding the security staff workers who were chasing him, a few Rams players decided to get involved.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland, GA
City
Baltimore, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Cedartown, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
WKYC

Frustrated Cleveland Browns fans sound off on social media following Sunday's loss to Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND — This is starting to feel a little too familiar... Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Browns took a late lead and appeared to be in control of Sunday's game, only for defensive meltdowns and questionable decision making to doom them again in a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As the saying goes, "You are what your record says you are," and right now Cleveland is a .500 football team with glaring holes.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Falcons#American Football#Mercedes Benz Stadium
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield reacts to fans booing him on Sunday

It has been a rough start to the season for the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Baker Mayfield, and things did not get any easier in their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield struggled heavily for most of the game, throwing for only 197 yards while turning the ball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Browns claim Drew Forbes

The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Porsche
The Associated Press

Browns' All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car accident

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being injured in a car accident last week, when he lost control of his Porsche while speeding. Garrett didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck. The All-Pro veered off a road near his home following practice on Sept. 26, struck a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times. Garrett felt grateful that he and a female passenger avoided more serious injuries. Without Garrett and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who missed his second game in a row with an ankle injury, the Browns lacked a strong pass rush Sunday against the Falcons. Atlanta also ran the ball at will, racking up 202 yards rushing.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has been great,” Wilson said. “I can’t speak for (Ryan), but I think the transition has been great. Obviously, it’s a different environment, a different challenge and everything else, but I think what’s made it so great here, for me personally, is my teammates. My teammates have been so welcoming and so on it every day. ... The walkthroughs, the time, the energy, the focus they put in daily and that obsession that they put in makes it easier for me and better for me.” Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy