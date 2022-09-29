Ex-Prez Donald Trump Once Told Biracial Girlfriend Her Intelligence Came From 'White Side' Of Family

Source: Mega

Donald Trump allegedly told a biracial girlfriend that her intelligence came from the “white side” of her family during a dinner with her parents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking claim was made by renowned New York Times writer Maggie Haberman in her newly published biography on the former president, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

According to Haberman’s biography, the startling incident took place sometime in the late ‘90s when Trump was dating the American model Kara Young.

During one outing with his former flame, which also happened to be the first time the then future president was meeting Young’s parents, Trump allegedly told the now 47-year-old model that while she received her looks from her mother’s side of the family, she received her intelligence “from her dad, the white side.”

Although Trump reportedly found his borderline racist joke to be humorous at the time, Young seemingly found the distasteful quip less than amusing.

Even more shocking is the fact that, according to Confidence Man, Trump’s penchant for bigoted remarks continued for years – particularly once the businessman-turned-politician became president in 2017.

During one dinner at the White House, while the then-president was joined by Senator Chuck Schumer and House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Trump reportedly mistook Black congressional aides for waiters serving him his meal.

“Why don’t you get [the food],” Trump reportedly ordered the White House staffers before he was quickly corrected by former White House chief of staff Reince Preibus.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, these were hardly the only bombshell allegations to surface within the contents of Haberman’s shocking new tell-all biography on former President Trump.

Haberman also claimed that Trump was once moments away from firing both his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, from their roles as senior advisors within his administration via Twitter.

That startling incident allegedly took place during a meeting between Trump, his new chief of staff at the time, John Kelly, and then-White House counsel Don McGahn.

Trump never wrote that tweet because, according to Haberman’s new book, Kelly stopped the president and suggested he speak to his daughter and son-in-law in person if he planned to fire them from their posts.