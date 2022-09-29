ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Prez Donald Trump Once Told Biracial Girlfriend Her Intelligence Came From 'White Side' Of Family

By Connor Surmonte
 5 days ago
Source: Mega

Donald Trump allegedly told a biracial girlfriend that her intelligence came from the “white side” of her family during a dinner with her parents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking claim was made by renowned New York Times writer Maggie Haberman in her newly published biography on the former president, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

Source: Mega

According to Haberman’s biography, the startling incident took place sometime in the late ‘90s when Trump was dating the American model Kara Young.

During one outing with his former flame, which also happened to be the first time the then future president was meeting Young’s parents, Trump allegedly told the now 47-year-old model that while she received her looks from her mother’s side of the family, she received her intelligence “from her dad, the white side.”

Although Trump reportedly found his borderline racist joke to be humorous at the time, Young seemingly found the distasteful quip less than amusing.

Even more shocking is the fact that, according to Confidence Man, Trump’s penchant for bigoted remarks continued for years – particularly once the businessman-turned-politician became president in 2017.

Source: Mega

During one dinner at the White House, while the then-president was joined by Senator Chuck Schumer and House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Trump reportedly mistook Black congressional aides for waiters serving him his meal.

“Why don’t you get [the food],” Trump reportedly ordered the White House staffers before he was quickly corrected by former White House chief of staff Reince Preibus.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, these were hardly the only bombshell allegations to surface within the contents of Haberman’s shocking new tell-all biography on former President Trump.

Haberman also claimed that Trump was once moments away from firing both his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, from their roles as senior advisors within his administration via Twitter.

Source: Mega

That startling incident allegedly took place during a meeting between Trump, his new chief of staff at the time, John Kelly, and then-White House counsel Don McGahn.

Trump never wrote that tweet because, according to Haberman’s new book, Kelly stopped the president and suggested he speak to his daughter and son-in-law in person if he planned to fire them from their posts.

chalooter
4d ago

These Trump stories are all designed to distract you from the Democrats disastrous policies. Stay focused on Biden, inflation, gas prices, Ukraine, gun grabbers, 28k armed IRS agents, high taxes and out of control crime and the open border!

Cathy Kendall Trujillo
5d ago

Trump stated we Worship God not government "! he is first president for pro life and talked out loud about ! first president to Recognize Jerusalem as the capital and put the US embassy there very good every president said we're gonna do it none of them did we're oil independent gas It were working hes the best president ever had

Calvin Landers
5d ago

He is super goofy dude ,if he wasn't a threat to America, he would actually be hilarious, I would tear him up with stupid comments like that he is actually Archie Bunker with too much power

