ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany agrees 200 billion euro package to shield against surging energy prices

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwQIt_0iF5ACxi00
  • Summary
  • Companies

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set out a 200 billion euro ($194 billion) "defensive shield", including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel, to protect companies and households from the impact of soaring energy prices.

Europe's biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a collapse in Russian gas supplies to Europe, which Moscow has blamed on Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

"Prices have to come down, so the government will do everything it can. To this end, we are setting up a large defensive shield," said Scholz.

Under the plans, to run until spring 2024, the government will introduce an emergency price brake on gas, the details of which will be announced next month. It is scrapping a planned gas levy meant to help firms struggling with high spot market prices. read more

A temporary electricity price brake will subsidise basic consumption for consumers and small and medium-sized companies. Sales tax on gas will fall to 7% from 19%.

In its efforts to cut its dependence on Russian energy, Germany is also promoting the expansion of renewable energy and developing liquefied gas terminals.

To help households and companies weather any winter supply disruption, especially in southern Germany, two nuclear plants previously due to close by the end of this year will be able to keep running until spring 2023.

Industry groups welcomed the package.

"This is important relief," said Wolfgang Grosse Entrup, head of the VCI chemicals association. "Now we need details quickly, as firms increasingly have their backs to the wall."

'CRISIS EXPENDITURE'

The package will be financed with new borrowing this year, as Berlin makes use of the suspension of a constitutionally enshrined limit on new debt of 0.35% of gross domestic product.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has said he wants to comply with the limit again next year.

Lindner, of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) who share power with Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens, said on Thursday the country's public finances were stable.

"We can put it no other way: we find ourselves in an energy war," said Lindner. "We want to clearly separate crisis expenditure from our regular budget management, we want to send a very clear signal to the capital markets."

He also said the steps would act as a brake on inflation, which hit its highest level in more than a quarter of century in September.

Opposition conservative Markus Soeder, premier of the southern state of Bavaria, said the steps gave the right signal.

"It gives industry and citizens confidence that we can get through the winter," he said.

($1 = 1.0326 euros)

Reporting by Holger Hansen, Kirsti Knolle, Thomas Escritt, Matthias Wiliams; Writing by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Hans Seidenstuecker, Rachel More, Miranda Murray, Alexandra Hudson, Jane Merriman and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter

Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Christian Lindner
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
SFGate

After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Gas Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Russian#Un
AFP

Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG terminals allow for the import by sea of natural gas which has been chilled and turned into a liquid to make it easier to transport.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoblog

Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth

A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
TheStreet

A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs

Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

612K+
Followers
357K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy