Best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more

By Jasper Pickering
 3 days ago

Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.

One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.

In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well, just before the Black Friday sales kick off at other retailers in November.

So whether you’re looking for a reliable work machine, a gaming powerhouse or somewhere inbetween, we’re on hand to break down all the sales to keep an eye on in the lead up to the big mid-week event.

To find out what deals we’re expecting to see on Amazon Prime Day this October, keep reading the rest of the article below.

When will Prime Day laptop deals begin?

After much speculation, dates for the second Prime sale of the year have been announced, with the 48-hour event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October .

It has quickly become one of the biggest online shopping events in the calendar and 2022 marks the first time that the retailer has hosted the event twice in one year. The event usually sees price cuts on products across Amazon’s TV, laptop, gaming, homeware and fitness departments.

All areas of technology see big discounts during Prime Day, but laptops is one of the most substantial areas where shoppers can expect to find the best deals. Trustworthy brands such as Asus, Huawei, Microsoft and Razer all tend to see dramatic drops in price, meaning it could be the sales event for you.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day laptop deals?

Deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial , which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this once the event is set to start. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

What to expect from Prime Day laptop deals in 2022

We won’t know exactly what laptop deals will be offered during Prime Day Early Access in October, but as the last big sales event was only in July, we can imagine there would be similar savings to be had.

Some highlights included Microsoft’s own Surface laptop 4 (£747.05, Amazon.co.uk ) being reduced from £999 to £799, a £180 saving on the Asus vivobook 15 (£469, Amazon.co.uk ), a huge £650 saving on the Razer blade 15 gaming laptop (£1969.99, Amazon.co.uk ), and finally a discount from £179.99 to £99 for the Asus touchscreen chromebook C204MA (£240.66, Amazon.co.uk ).

The best laptop deals from July’s 2022 Prime Day event in the UK

Microsoft Surface laptop 4: £747.05, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2laqZ8_0iEzRwmv00

One of the best deals we saw in the summer was a generous 20 per cent off of Microsoft’s dedicated Surface laptop. If you’re wondering why this was such a good deal, in our round-up of the best laptops of 2022, where our reviewer was suitably impressed by its performance. “Whereas most other Windows laptops come preloaded with sketchy third-party apps and anti-virus bloatware, Microsoft’s Surface laptops are much closer to the Apple-style user experience. Clean, tidy, and simple to use.” Said our writer. If that doesn’t sway you, perhaps the £200 saving will.

Asus vivobook 15 laptop: £469, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kqOc_0iEzRwmv00

Asus makes superb mid-range laptops and the 15in vivobook is no exception to that rule when it made the rounds in the last Prime Day sale. It offers a full HD screen that’s well suited for everyday professional tasks, and packs an Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of RAM along with a 512GB SSD, giving users plenty of room for documents and applications and enough memory to handle everyday use.

It was on sale for nearly 40 per cent off and a saving of £180 in total, making it exceptionally good value for money.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: £1,969.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hwXl_0iEzRwmv00

Described by our reviewer as “a blisteringly fast gaming laptop that delivers desktop-grade performance”, we named the Razer Blade 15 our best gaming laptop . We praised it for its impressive graphics and performance both with PC games and in work meetings. During the last Prime Day sale, it saw a huge saving of £650 and we would expect to see a similarly generous discount this October.

Asus touchscreen chromebook C204MA: £240.66, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXERu_0iEzRwmv00

Asus have made a name for themselves with its range of chromebooks that come equipped with everything you need to to enhance your note taking. A handy touchscreen also means you can easily scroll through documents and windows. Last Prime Day sale, this particular model received an £80 discount, making it an affordable option for students looking for a lecture companion.

Despite not turning our hand to this model, we name a similar Asus model the best buy for students in our best chromebook laptops edit. Our reviewer said, “For browsing, office work and media consumption it does well.”

How to get the best deals

When it comes to laptops, different brands and models can range from £100 to £2,000 so it’s important to distinguish what you’ll actually be hoping to use the laptop for. Chromebooks and other budget devices might be good for browsing the web and writing documents but if you’re hoping to play the latest PC games , you will want to have a good look at the specs to make sure it’s up to snuff (don’t worry, we can help with that).

If you see a particular model at a significant discount, it’s always worth checking that a newer model is available, or if the model in question is likely to be discontinued. It also pays to check on the manufacturer’s website to see if the laptop has already seen a similar discount so you can make the most of your savings.

We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2022 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches and earbuds to air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

Be sure to check different configurations too. As stock levels can be all over the place during the sale, Amazon doesn’t always discount laptops in an intuitive way. A laptop with more RAM or a larger SSD can sometimes be cheaper than the lower-spec model.

Finally, head over to our list of the best laptops of 2022 to get to grips with the devices you should be looking out for. A big discount on any one of these devices would be a valuable find, and you’ll be certain to come away with a laptop you’ll love.

RESTAURANTS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
