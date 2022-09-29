ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss demands spending cuts in ‘plenty of areas’ of public services

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Prime minister Liz Truss has confirmed that she is looking for funding cuts across the public services, declaring that there are “plenty of areas” where taxpayers’ money could be saved.

Ms Truss’s comments come after the Treasury wrote to the heads of all Whitehall departments telling them to deliver proposals for “efficiency savings” in budgets, with neither health nor any other area of public spending exempt.

The move sparked warnings to Ms Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng not to embark on an “act of national vandalism” by demanding cuts from services such as the NHS which are already pared to the bone after a decade of austerity.

Asked where room for efficiencies could be found, Ms Truss was unable to provide examples of wasteful spending.

But she told Sky News: “There are plenty of areas where the government can become more efficient. We’re continually reviewing to make sure we’re getting good value for money and I think that’s what taxpayers expect.”

The prime minister added: “It’s absolutely right that we always need to get value for taxpayers’ money. Every pound that we take from somebody is a pound they could be spending on their future or on what they need to support themselves.

“So it’s right that we get value for money, and I’m always making sure that we deliver that.

“There are always ways that we can organise things more efficiently. But what I want to make sure is [that] taxpayer money is focused on frontline services, on getting our GP appointments, making sure people can get to see a doctor, making sure we deliver on our road projects – all of those things that people rely on us for.”

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said he will deliver a medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November to spell out how he will balance the nation’s finances after an energy bill bailout costing £60bn in the first six months and a £45bn-a-year tax giveaway disproportionately benefiting the rich.

The Treasury letters have fuelled expectations of an austerity package of public service restraint, with Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies predicting a five-year freeze on spending.

But NHS Providers said any such move would represent a “huge setback” to a service already stretched by a decade of austerity, warning it would risk choking off desired growth by making it more difficult for patients stuck in lengthy backlogs to get back to work.

The British Medical Association said it was “vital” that the chancellor stick with promises made only last week to maintain spending on health following his abolition of the Health and Care Levy.

And the head of the TUC, Frances O’Grady, told The Independent that any move to limit resources to health, education and other public services in Mr Kwarteng’s fiscal plan would amount to an “act of national vandalism”.

The Independent

Gove joins assault on Liz Truss package of tax cuts for the rich

The former cabinet minister Michael Gove has heavily criticised Liz Truss’s plans for tax cuts for the rich, saying her unfunded £45bn package had the “wrong values” and was not Conservative.His intervention came as pressure from Tory MPs mounted for Ms Truss to perform a U-turn on controversial plans to axe the 45p income tax band, which gifts an average £10,000 to the 600,000 highest earners in the UK at a time when ministers are eyeing real-terms cuts to welfare benefits.One former minister told The Independent the government would struggle to get the cut through the Commons when it...
U.K.
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng: We must ‘stay the course’ with tax-cutting plan

Kwasi Kwarteng will seek to calm the markets, defend his plan to boost UK economic growth and secure his position as Chancellor in a crunch Conservative Party conference speech.The Chancellor’s mini-budget triggered turmoil in the City, was criticised by the International Monetary Fund and resulted in a £65 billion emergency intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.But he will tell activists on Monday that “we must stay the course” with his plans to avoid a future of “slow, managed decline”.The plan to axe the 45% income tax rate for top earners and scrap the curbs on bankers’ bonuses...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: Gove denies being ‘rebel leader’ after saying tax cut plans ‘not Conservative’

Former Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps have criticised the government’s plans to cut high earners’ income tax as “worrying” and “alienating”.Mr Gove has refused to say whether he would vote in favour of the government’s plans to axe the 45p tax – but he said the proposals are “not Conservative”.When he was repeatedly asked if he would vote with Labour against the proposal, he said: “I don’t believe it (tax cut plan) is right.” He said in a live recording of the Chopper’s Politics podcast during the Conservative Party conference that chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of borrowing-fuelled...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kwarteng to make crunch conference speech as revolt grows over tax cuts for rich

Kwasi Kwarteng will insist the Conservative Party must “stay the course” and back his plan for tax cuts in the face of a mounting Tory revolt.The Chancellor’s mini-budget triggered turmoil in the City, was criticised by the International Monetary Fund and resulted in a £65 billion emergency intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.Former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps took aim at the plan to cut income tax for people earning more than £150,000 at a time when millions of people are seeing their family finances squeezed.But Mr Kwarteng will insist his measures are vital to...
INCOME TAX
Liz Truss
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Grant Shapps joins Tory revolt over Liz Truss scrapping top rate of income tax

Tory former cabinet minister Grant Shapps has joined a growing revolt against Liz Truss’s tax plans, branding her decision to scrap the 45p top rate as “politically tin-eared”.Mr Shapps, who was transport secretary under Boris Johnson, accused the Prime Minister and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng of putting “all their chips on red” in the hope that cutting taxes will deliver growth.His fellow ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove had earlier said Ms Truss’s plans to pay for vast tax cuts with increased borrowing were “not Conservative” as he threatened to vote against the mini-budget.This politically tin-eared cut... has managed to alienate almost everyone,...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Kwarteng will tell Tory critics his plan is ‘the right one’ in conference speech

Kwasi Kwarteng will send out a defiant message on Monday to Tory critics begging him to back down on his Budget package of tax cuts for the rich, declaring: “We must stay the course. I am confident our plan is the right one.”In a speech to the Conservative conference in Birmingham that will be closely watched in the financial markets, the chancellor will insist that his £45bn giveaways provide the foundation for growth in the UK economy and are “the only way to achieve long-term financial sustainability”.Despite spooking the markets by failing to explain how he will fund the...
U.K.
The Independent

What the papers say – October 3

Backlash to the Chancellor’s tax plans dominates the papers at the start of the working week.The Times, The Guardian and The Independent all lead with former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps hitting out at the plan to cut income tax for people earning more than £150,000 at a time when millions are seeing their family finances squeezed.Times: Gove and Shapps attack ‘tin-eared’ Tory tax cuts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/U6QruNgqfx— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 2, 2022Guardian front page, Monday 3 October 2022: Tories threaten rebellion as Gove says tax plan is ‘not Conservative' pic.twitter.com/nO8kCkAtxz— The Guardian (@guardian) October 2,...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory minister hits out at ‘backbiting’ colleagues

Tory minister Dehenna Davison says she had been surprised by the amount of “backbiting” among her fellow Conservative MPs.The levelling-up minister told a conference fringe event she had expected “more camaraderie” among her colleagues.Ms Davison, who has been an MP since 2019 and got her first ministerial role under Liz Truss, said stories about her had been leaked by her own side.I expected there to be a little bit more camaraderie than thatDehenna DavisonAsked what had surprised her most about being an MP, she said: “Call this naivety, but just the amount of backbiting among some colleagues, sometimes.“You see things...
POLITICS
The Independent

Scottish Conservatives offer ‘real alternative’ to SNP, Douglas Ross to say

The Scottish Conservatives offer a real alternative to the “failing SNP Government”, the party’s leader will say in a keynote conference speech.Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Monday, Douglas Ross will say large parts of Scotland – especially rural and island communities – have been forgotten by the SNP.He will tell delegates that his party will “deliver opportunity and a fair deal to every part of our country”.Mr Ross will also talk about his plans to establish a National College of Scotland and deliver a Rent to Own scheme as he outlines plans to deliver a fair...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government unveils plan to commemorate nuclear test programme veterans

The Government has announced it will spend almost half a million pounds commemorating the “incredible service” of the veterans of Britain’s nuclear testing programme.It comes on the 70th anniversary of Operation Hurricane, the detonation of a plutonium bomb in Australia which installed the UK as the world’s third nuclear power.Armed forces minister James Heappey said those who participated in the nuclear tests had kept “Britain and our Nato allies safe and secure” and “forever have this nation’s gratitude”.From April next year, academic and cultural institutions can receive funding from a £250,000 pot, which has been earmarked for an oral history...
POLITICS
The Independent

Carbon dioxide price surge threatens £1.7bn extra cost for UK groceries

The surging cost of carbon dioxide could add £1.7 billion to the cost of British groceries, according to new analysis.Research by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) suggests that the UK’s food and drink sector could end up footing the mammoth extra bill for liquid CO2 if gas prices remain high.UK commercial energy prices have rocketed over the past year, accelerated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The move has had heavy ramifications for industries reliant on carbon dioxide, with production also disrupted due to the rampant inflation.The price of a tonne of liquid CO2 is up to 3000% higher...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsBreak
The Independent

Buckland: Brexit ‘freedom’ will bring a freeport to Wales for the first time

The Government is using its Brexit “freedom” to “bring a freeport to Wales for the very first time”, Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said.He told Conservative Party members at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) that “being a proud unionist doesn’t make anyone less Welsh and being proudly Welsh doesn’t make anyone less of a unionist. The two go hand in hand”.He added: “We are all part of one United Kingdom with shared values and we are stronger together.”Sir Robert turned his fire on Labour and Plaid Cymru, which he described as a “party more focused on stoking division and ripping...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Starmer’s Labour could be heading for 100-seat majority, polling guru warns Tories

Labour is “very clearly” the favourite to win the next general election and is heading for a landslide majority of more than 100, polling guru Sir John Curtice has said.Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham Prof Curtice said Sir Keir Starmer party’s was, based on current numbers, on course for a “three-figure majority”.If confirmed in the ballot expected in 2024, this would be the largest advantage for any political party since at least 2001, when Tony Blair scooped a majority of 167 over William Hague’s Tories, and would far outstrip Boris Johnson’s margin of 80 in 2019.Curtice told...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

867K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

