ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Montenegro probes Russians, Montenegrins on suspicion of spying

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BELGRADE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Montenegro said on Thursday it has launched an investigation into an unspecified number of espionage suspects and expelled six Russian diplomats over alleged violations of diplomatic norms.

Montenegro's Foreign Ministry tweeted that it ordered the diplomats to leave "due to activities in contravention of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and mutual respect and appreciation of the two countries."

Earlier in the day, the Podgorica-based daily Pobjeda reported that Montenegro's Agency for National Security (ANB) and the Special State Prosecutor's Office (SDT) had detained six Russian diplomats, 30 Russian nationals with temporary residence permits, and two Montenegrins on suspicion of espionage.

The Russian embassy did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Vukas Radonjic, an SDT spokesman, told Reuters police raided several apartments seeking evidence of conspiracy and espionage.

"Following the request of the SDT and the court order, police are searching a number of apartments and other premises due to reasonable suspicion of conspiring to make a criminal enterprise and espionage," he said by phone.

Radonjic said that after the completion of the searches "it will be determined who will be charged and arrested". He did not specify how many suspects had been taken for questioning.

Also on Thursday, Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said in a live broadcast of a cabinet session that an "international operation," with foreign partners and the state prosecutor's office, was underway to preserve the country's interests. He did not elaborate.

Montenegro, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization member and candidate for European Union membership, has joined international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. It has expelled Russian diplomats in the past.

In 2016, Montenegro accused Russian agents of involvement in a plot to bring the pro-Russian opposition to power, assassinate then-Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic and halt the integration of the former Yugoslav republic into NATO.

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed such accusations as absurd. Montenegro joined the Western military alliance in 2017.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Mark Heinrich, Alex Richardson and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montenegro#Ukraine#Russians#Foreign Ministry#Pobjeda#Sdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
Reuters

IAEA head seeks release of Ukrainian nuclear plant head

KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Russian patrol has detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian men take the long road out to escape mobilisation

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - As soon as Vladimir Putin announced his military call-up for the faltering war in Ukraine, Timofey and Andrey, two brothers from Moscow, tried to book flights out of the country. But by the time they had logged on, prices had already shot up so fast that they couldn't afford the last remaining tickets out.
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan expels Russian consul in retaliation

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

613K+
Followers
358K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy