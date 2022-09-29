ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect at large after fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Wednesday in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, police say.

According to the NYPD, the teenager was with a group of people when two men approached her and opened fire. The shooting happened in front of 1225 Eastern Parkway where the victim was shot in the face. Witnesses say those two men pulled up on scooters. Police believe the girl was not the intended target.

The suspects ran from the scene after the shooting and have yet to be found.

Police say the two men they’re searching for were last seen wearing all black clothes.

Police identified the victim as Shayma Roman of Brooklyn.

