ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

EXCLUSIVE: Catalytic converter thefts up 248% in Nassau, 183% in Suffolk so far this year

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nijtp_0iEtVzZi00

News 12 Long Island has learned catalytic converter thefts in Nassau County are up 248% so far this year. There are also nearly three times as many catalytic converter thefts so far this year in Suffolk County.

Last year in Nassau County, there were 445 stolen and this year a total of 1,549 converters were stolen. In Suffolk County, there were 289 converters stolen in 2021 and 819 so far this year.

The issue has been going on for months with an emergency meeting held in August about the type of thefts in New Hyde Park.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says the department uses social media and puts flyers up all over the county.

"Our cops are always doing their jobs, we have roughly 456 square miles, we have 177 patrol cars, probably more populated than anywhere else in the country," Ryder says.

Ryder also says the areas near major roadways are easier targets for thieves, so his department is taking a proactive approach - launching Operation Safe Neighborhood to deter the catalytic converter thefts.

He says they are putting more resources on those streets by using more cameras and technology at different hours of the day.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says a key factor in the thefts is what he calls a revolving door of crimes due to bail reform. He says police are out on patrols, and 36 new officers have been hired to combat the issue.

The county has also elicited help from local businesses.

"We have reporting requirements for our auto body shops and our scrap metal shops," Blakeman says.

Russ Rader, of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, says claims for stolen catalytic converters have risen nationwide. He says hybrid vehicles like older Toyota Prius are the most valuable to thieves.

"That's because the catalytic converters in hybrids contain more of the precious metals because they don't run as hot as conventional vehicle engines.

Experts say car owners can protect themselves by parking in high traffic areas and using well-lit streets or garages.  One New Jersey town is starting to tag drivers' catalytic converters with a number similar to a car's VIN. But a local police chief told News 12 over the phone while that might deter some criminals, there are scrap yards that would have no problem buying the stolen item. This is why some local departments are telling all scrap yards to avoid buying any catalytic converter.

State Sen. Anna Kaplan co-sponsored a bill that would require new vehicles to have a tracking number etched on converters.

"This is, I think, a perfect solution, and it will dry up the black market," Kaplan says.

If signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Kaplan's bill would also create a tracking system for buyers and sellers of used catalytic converters.

There are several converter shields and locks for converters, but most mechanics tell News 12 they may not work very well.

Details on Nassau thefts below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N76Qd_0iEtVzZi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2vSZ_0iEtVzZi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19b71m_0iEtVzZi00

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Nassau County, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kaplan
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Long Island#Ryder
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Robbery At Bellerose Terrace Store

Months after allegedly robbing a Long Island smoke shop and terrorizing an employee, a suspect is finally behind bars. Anthony Yates, age 54, of Queens Village, Queens, was arrested in Manhattan in connection to a Nassau County robbery that occurred early Saturday, Feb. 5, in Bellerose Terrace. Police were called...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in Islandia yesterday. Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway and making a left turn on Suffolk Avenue, when the vehicle was struck by a 2015 Audi A4 traveling southeast, at approximately 7:10 p.m. The Impala overturned, landing right side up.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

110K+
Followers
37K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy