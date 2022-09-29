ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD says woman killed in crash with Chicago carjacking suspects on crime spree throughout SW Side

By Diane Pathieu via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16a0bS_0iEtI5Z800

Several suspected carjackers caused a deadly crash Wednesday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, CPD said.

Early Thursday morning, the badly damaged cars remained on the scene where one woman was killed after police said four suspects carjacked two drivers and led officers on a chase.

Authorities said it all started before 7 p.m. when four suspects driving a stolen white pick-up truck carjacked a 65-year-old woman in the 3400-block of South Claremont Avenue in McKinley Park, stealing her black Honda.

Police said those same suspects carjacked a second 25-year-old woman, in the 1900-block of West 21st Place, stealing her white Honda in Chicago's Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

They then headed back to the 3400-block of South Leavitt Street in McKinley Park and attempted to set the pickup truck they stole on fire, CPD said.

RELATED: $15M settlement for mom of 6 killed in Chicago police squad car crash clears City Council

Police said the suspects then jumped into the stolen black Honda and took off.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off, leading them on a chase.

They crashed into a Toyota in the 3100-block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 55-year-old woman driving was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, where she died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Dominga Flores of Chicago.

CPD said they arrested all four suspects, and recovered two weapons in the car.

Charges are pending. Major Accidents Detectives are investigating the incident.

Comments / 69

Joan Conway
4d ago

The article doesn't identify the four suspects as men or teens. To a casual reader the question that comes to mind is why wasn't the white truck sufficient. The the suspects wanted a white Honda. That car was only transportation to the next carjacked car, a black Honda. Three cars and four suspects wasn't the end of their crimes. They tried to set the white truck on fire, and crashed into another car killing a woman.To the casual reader this appears to be kids playing around in criminal activity.

Reply(16)
12
David Fuentes
4d ago

This is why any attempted or successful carjacking should be 15 years minimum.

Reply(2)
32
Peace is Still 2
4d ago

Glad they got caught and now the other problem is How long they gone be locked up if not already out. May she R.I.P. and Condolences and Prayers to her family and friends 🙏

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man shot while being carjacked on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side. The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Cpd#Crime Spree#Chicago Police#Carjackers#City Council Police
CBS Chicago

12 shots fired at man during attempted carjacking at West Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 a.m. and found the 33-year-old collapsed on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Chicago

3-year-old among 6 killed in Chicago weekend shootings; 31 others wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy is among six people killed in weekend shootings across Chicago. Thirty-one other people, including a 7-year-old boy, were wounded.In the first shooting of the weekend, an unaged male was struck in the back by gunfire Friday, in the 600 block of West 92nd Place in Brainerd around 6:09 p.m.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition. Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of West 54th Street in Fuller Park. Police say around 7:22 p.m., the victim was in the shoulder and self-transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say

A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who has been missing for days from the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. Lindsey Salinas, 15, was last seen leaving her residence around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy