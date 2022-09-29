ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTERS: Does Drazan know how property taxes work?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0iEonwvg00 The Times publishes readers' letters to the editor about the race for Oregon governor and more.

Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter.

Former state rep calls out Drazan on taxes

In The Oregonian recently, candidate Christine Drazan called for lowering property taxes.

This may sound like a good campaign stand, but her statement disturbed me because apparently, she does not know how property taxes work, because her call for lower property taxes would defund the local police along with defunded cities, libraries, fire departments and schools.

The property tax rate was set with the passage of Ballot Measure 5 in 1990. What many municipalities have done is gotten voter approval to add levies to the property taxes for services. In my city of Tigard, we approved a levy for police last year to increase their ability to fund services. These levies are renewed by voter approval every few years.

I don't know what Ms. Drazan has in mind, but I assume she has a plan to replace these revenues. Of course, the state does not have the ability.

It is also important to look at the Oregon tax burden. According to the Tax Foundation, we are 31st in the nation for tax burden (state and local).

I urge voters to look carefully at what promises candidates for governor are making and see how well it will affect your local community.

I am troubled by Ms. Drazan's statement that she would lower property taxes without thinking through the consequences or the facts. It is irresponsible and goes against her major argument against her opponents because she will defund police, along with other local services.

Margaret Doherty, Tigard

Time to implement carbon-pricing plan

As we conclude a summer of record-breaking heat waves and historic floods, the need to act on climate change is clearer than ever.

That's why I applaud Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Reps. Kurt Schrader, Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio and Suzanne Bonamici for supporting the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The largest climate investment in United States history, the bill incentivizes clean energy and prioritizes climate and energy security in the United States.

However, while these measures are an important first step, further action will be needed. In particular, we have yet to use one of the most powerful tools in our arsenal: carbon pricing.

A price on carbon has earned the support of leading businesses, environmental experts and countless opinion leaders across the political spectrum. The Inflation Reduction Act already incorporates a fee on methane at $900 per metric ton, underscoring the viability of emissions pricing. Why not charge for carbon dioxide emissions as well?

After decades of delay, the United States is finally moving on climate action but we cannot stop here. Carbon pricing is the most important next step. For the sake of young Oregonians like me and all of the generations to come, let's deliver on this vital solution.

Stella Anastasakis, Southwest Portland

Beaverton Valley Times

