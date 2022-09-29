Read full article on original website
Man rams into police car, wields knife to initiate deadly conflict
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Ferndale man is in custody after Bellingham police said he rammed into a police vehicle and wielded a knife at an officer. Bellingham police said the man intentionally crashed into a marked vehicle while an officer was investigating an unrelated traffic collision. The 29-year-old man...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted
SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...
kpug1170.com
Man suspected of threatening to kill neighbors in Birch Bay has case dismissed
BIRCH BAY, Wash. – A man suspected of threatening to kill his neighbors and a security guard in Birch Bay Village has had his case dismissed less than a month before his scheduled trial. According to police records, 50-year-old Scott Brandon Peterson approached the Village security guard this past...
kpug1170.com
Bellingham man with known gang ties arrested with gun, drugs
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Officers arrested a Bellingham man with known gang ties after he was found riding in a car with a loaded gun, drugs, and his young son. The State Patrol reports troopers pulled over a sedan near Bakerview and the Guide Meridian for an equipment violation at about 1 a.m. Sunday, September 25th.
KGMI
Man arrested for exposing himself, threatening ER staff
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man faces charges for threatening to kill staff and exposing himself in the St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room early Monday, September 26th. A police report states that responding officers arrived just after midnight to find shaken staff and patients in the ER. They said Christopher...
Bellingham man threatens to shoot ER staff, exposes himself in hospital waiting room
When police located him walking away from the hospital, he reportedly doubled down on his threat to shoot staff.
Bellingham woman reportedly was shooting at a bird that was chirping loudly outside her van
Police were called after somebody reported they thought the woman was pointing the gun, later found to be a replica BB gun, at them.
kpug1170.com
DHS seizes large stash of fentanyl in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A significant amount of fentanyl was seized by Homeland Security officials in Whatcom County. According to the Homeland Security office in Seattle, over 17 pounds of blue fentanyl pills were recovered in Bellingham on Wednesday, September 28th. Spokesperson David Yost said that very little information is...
Abandoned shopping carts requiring coordinated response from Everett police
The Everett Police Department (EDP) is installing a Shopping Cart Recovery Program to roll away and remove abandoned shopping carts on city streets that are becoming a nuisance. Everett Police said dumped carts hurt local businesses and are an eyesore for the community. “You know, driving through various cities, abandoned...
thenorthernlight.com
U.S. Border Patrol seizes over 2 pounds of ketamine
U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 2.2 pounds of ketamine in a remote area east of Sumas near the U.S./Canada border. A Blaine sector U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent assigned to the Sumas station encountered an individual illegally crossing the border in the early morning of September 18, according to a CBP press release. Upon search, the agent found a plastic bag containing a substance that later tested positive for ketamine.
q13fox.com
4 businesses caught in crossfire of shooting in Everett
Business owners say they are fed up with an apparent rise in violent crime, and a recent shooting sent bullets through four different businesses. Luckily, no one was injured.
Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
Human Remains, 80% Of Floatplane Wreckage Recovered After Puget Sound Crash
'Words cannot adequately convey the depth of our grief,' the family of some of the victims said in a statement.
Bellingham woman allegedly steals from 12-year-old boy, then tries to buy cigarettes
The boy told police he was counting his money when the woman sneaked up behind him and snatched the cash from his hand.
seattlespectator.com
When the Jail Fills Up
The Whatcom County Jail is overpopulated. The number of people involved with the correctional system in Whatcom County increased 150% during the past year. An average of 330 people are currently incarcerated at any given time, the majority of whom are locked up in the Whatcom County Jail. This poses an issue for a facility with a maximum capacity of 212.
KOMO News
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
Chronicle
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash
It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
whatcom-news.com
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
KGMI
Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
