San Juan County, WA

Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted

SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...
FERNDALE, WA
Bellingham man with known gang ties arrested with gun, drugs

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Officers arrested a Bellingham man with known gang ties after he was found riding in a car with a loaded gun, drugs, and his young son. The State Patrol reports troopers pulled over a sedan near Bakerview and the Guide Meridian for an equipment violation at about 1 a.m. Sunday, September 25th.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Man arrested for exposing himself, threatening ER staff

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man faces charges for threatening to kill staff and exposing himself in the St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room early Monday, September 26th. A police report states that responding officers arrived just after midnight to find shaken staff and patients in the ER. They said Christopher...
BELLINGHAM, WA
DHS seizes large stash of fentanyl in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A significant amount of fentanyl was seized by Homeland Security officials in Whatcom County. According to the Homeland Security office in Seattle, over 17 pounds of blue fentanyl pills were recovered in Bellingham on Wednesday, September 28th. Spokesperson David Yost said that very little information is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
U.S. Border Patrol seizes over 2 pounds of ketamine

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 2.2 pounds of ketamine in a remote area east of Sumas near the U.S./Canada border. A Blaine sector U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent assigned to the Sumas station encountered an individual illegally crossing the border in the early morning of September 18, according to a CBP press release. Upon search, the agent found a plastic bag containing a substance that later tested positive for ketamine.
SUMAS, WA
Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
When the Jail Fills Up

The Whatcom County Jail is overpopulated. The number of people involved with the correctional system in Whatcom County increased 150% during the past year. An average of 330 people are currently incarcerated at any given time, the majority of whom are locked up in the Whatcom County Jail. This poses an issue for a facility with a maximum capacity of 212.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust

EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash

It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
BELLINGHAM, WA

