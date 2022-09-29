Read full article on original website
Islands Sounder
Thank you to the Orcas Island Education Foundation
The new school year is underway, and it is always an exciting time. It is particularly exciting as the Orcas Island Education Foundation has made several donations that will support critical programs at our schools. This week the school board voted to accept the following donations from OIEF towards these...
State board awards nearly $76 million in grants to recover salmon
The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board today announced the award of nearly $76 million in grants across the state to help ensure the survival of salmon in Washington. San Juan County was given $671,434. The board also approved an additional $58 million in grant requests for 55 projects through...
News briefs from San Juan County
San Juan County’s Health and Community Services is calling for volunteers to support senior services on Lopez, Orcas and San Juan Islands. HCS Senior Services provides and supports programs and services that assist seniors in remaining independent and in their own homes for as long as possible. Senior Services is also a resource for those who provide care to parents, older family members or neighbors. Available services include Meals on Wheels, including both home-delivered meals and onsite community meals at the senior centers as well as case coordination, caregiver support, and transportation.
