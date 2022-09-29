San Juan County’s Health and Community Services is calling for volunteers to support senior services on Lopez, Orcas and San Juan Islands. HCS Senior Services provides and supports programs and services that assist seniors in remaining independent and in their own homes for as long as possible. Senior Services is also a resource for those who provide care to parents, older family members or neighbors. Available services include Meals on Wheels, including both home-delivered meals and onsite community meals at the senior centers as well as case coordination, caregiver support, and transportation.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO