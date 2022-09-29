Read full article on original website
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eugene 2022
Known as the Emerald City for its verdant natural beauty and Track Town for its legendary reputation as the home of the Oregon Ducks, Eugene offers much more than its mainstream riverside charm and world-class sports entertainment. This vibrant Pacific Northwestern city packs up an eclectic blend of art, culture,...
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
Bat discovered in Salem home tests positive for rabies
A bat discovered in a Salem area home tested positive for rabies on Monday, according to Marion County officials.
Up in Smoke
To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
The New Scottsburg Bridge Was Officially Opened By ODOT. Where Is It Made?
The new Scottsburg Bridge on Highway 38 in Scottsburg was dedicated on Thursday morning, marking the official opening of the final leg of a lifeline route between Interstate 5 and the southern Oregon coast. This event took place in Scottsburg. According to a press statement from the Oregon Department of...
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
New die-hard Duck bikers leading the team to games
EUGENE, Ore. -- A pair of die-hard Ducks are taking the torch from a true Oregon legend who has led the team out of the tunnel, onto the turf for more than two decades. For 23 years Doug Koke has led the Duck football team onto the field on his green Harley-Davidson. However, Koke is hanging up the handlebars and will no longer lead the team onto the field with the Duck mascot seated behind him.
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
Answering a question on Highway 20
That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire now 25% contained; Here’s the new day-by-day growth map
Efforts to stop the Cedar Creek Fire reached a milestone Thursday. The fire that started nearly two months ago is now 25% contained. You can watch the day-by-day growth of the fire from August 4 through September 29 in the player above. Here is the Thursday morning update from InciWeb.
State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues
The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Justin Flowe out against Stanford
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Justin Flowe missed Saturday’s game against Stanford due to an unspecified injury. Flowe, who entered the week tied for second on UO with 19 tackles, was not in uniform for No. 13 Oregon in its 45-27 win over Stanford at Autzen Stadium. “He was unavailable...
Yoncalla residents without water after water line burst, restoration in progress
YONCALLA, Ore. -- An issue with the water distribution system in Yoncalla has authorities scrambling to restore service. "Our water line at our water treatment plant burst," said city administrator Jennifer Bragg. That left a "60-foot crater" in the ground, officials said. Crews have been working throughout since Thursday to...
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
