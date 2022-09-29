Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Explosive returns lift Oklahoma State past Baylor, 36-25
Brice Cherry: Jerryworld feels a thousand miles away for these Bears Baylor notebook: Cowboys put halt to Bears' McLane winning streak. On gold-out day at McLane Stadium, Oklahoma State showed it still holds the gold standard for kick returners. Dez Bryant, Justin Blackmon and Tyreek Hill are long gone, but...
WacoTrib.com
One True Podcast: Baylor-Oklahoma State and Big 12 parity (will they meet again?), why Spencer Sanders is snakebit vs. BU, K-State's amazing win, Kansas' success and some Buc-ee's talk
SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen. Special guests Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) and Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig), both mainstays of the venerable Tulsa World, join Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk:. People are also reading…
WacoTrib.com
Businesses gear up for brisk Baylor-OSU game day crowds
Quite a battle is unfolding this weekend in Waco. And, by the way, the Baylor University and Oklahoma State University plan a gridiron slugfest at 2:30 Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium. At least some degree of fracas preceded kickoff. Hotel rooms began disappearing. An APB went out for tickets. Friday...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 6 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 30, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner
Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
WacoTrib.com
Gatesville to laud new Hall of Fame class
Gatesville will be holding its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet on Oct. 8 at the Gatesville Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Becca Whittle Wilhite, Jerry Sullivan, Larry Moore and the late Tommy Davidson will be inducted, along with basketball and track coach Gerald Poe and the 2009 Lady Hornets powerlifting team, which won the state championship.
WacoTrib.com
One-two punch of freeze, drought has Waco's trees looking ragged
Waco’s red oak trees this fall are dropping limbs, while pecan trees are splattering cars with sap, and hackberry trees are losing their leaves to very hungry caterpillars. Some trees are dying after the trauma of a record February 2021 freeze, which has been followed this year with the worst drought since 2011.
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
McGregor grieves, comforts survivors after 'senseless' killing that left 5 dead
Mystery shrouded the case of a McGregor man accused of killing five people Thursday on his block in McGregor, but hundreds of anguished residents of this town of 5,200 west of Waco gathered to comfort the orphaned survivors. Law enforcement has released no names in the incident that involved two...
WacoTrib.com
Design to start soon for city park near Floyd Casey site
As plans for residential and commercial redevelopment of the city-owned former Floyd Casey Stadium site move forward, a park Waco plans to build next door is just beginning to take shape. The city has committed more than $20 million for the park, which Plan Commission Director Clint Peters said will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Harry Harelik: Waco Family Medicine's future is built on vision of its founders
In the over two years the world has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, much has been learned. In times of significant health risks, the world has learned just how much hope health care professionals give to health-challenged individuals and their families. Ultimately, humanity also learned the critical issues of the pandemic which led to the loss of over 1 million American lives, thousands here in Central Texas. And we learned the importance of being sure health care is available to the underinsured and the less financially secure in every community.
WacoTrib.com
Property stolen with moving truck from Bellmead hotel lot recovered; two arrested
Investigators in Bellmead and Dallas this week worked to recover much of a family’s belongings after thieves reportedly stole the vehicles the family was using to move from California to their new Waco home, Bellmead officials said. The family reported Monday that a 26-foot rental truck and 20-foot trailer...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Cats are a growing problem in Waco
I am heavily involved in our community as the executive director for a nonprofit called Group W Bench Litter Patrol. I also sit on the board of directors for Keep Waco Beautiful. I fully believe in working as a community to help make our city a wonderful place to live. Although there are many things I feel passionately about when it comes to changes I would like to see in Waco, I write today about one issue that has become extremely prevalent in my neighborhood — and that is what I see with people and their pets.
Comments / 0