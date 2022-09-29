ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to. 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the. lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy...
NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill...
BUFFALO, NY

