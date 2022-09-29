The annual Urban Cow Half Marathon, organized by Capital Race Management, will close various streets in Land Park and downtown Sacramento on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. The race, which begins and ends at William Land Regional Park, will see 3,500 runners and walkers complete the marathon. Residents and motorists are advised to check the map below and add extra time if they plan on driving in or out of the area on Sunday.

