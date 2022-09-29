ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to. 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the. lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 2, 2022. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level. expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. *...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A little a.m. rain;60;46;NNE;15;52%;73%;2. Chester;Rain and drizzle;60;45;NNE;19;51%;88%;3. Danbury;A shower possible;61;43;NNE;15;47%;48%;3. Groton;Rain and drizzle;61;47;NNE;19;55%;88%;2. Hartford;Breezy;62;44;NNE;15;49%;26%;3. Meriden;Breezy;62;45;NNE;15;48%;27%;3. New Haven;A little a.m. rain;61;47;NNE;15;53%;73%;3. Oxford;Breezy;58;43;NE;16;51%;26%;3. Willimantic;Breezy;61;44;NE;15;51%;27%;3. Windsor Locks;Breezy;62;42;NNE;15;49%;17%;4. _____
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy