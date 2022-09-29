Read full article on original website
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to. 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the. lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy...
CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 2, 2022. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level. expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. *...
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A little a.m. rain;60;46;NNE;15;52%;73%;2. Chester;Rain and drizzle;60;45;NNE;19;51%;88%;3. Danbury;A shower possible;61;43;NNE;15;47%;48%;3. Groton;Rain and drizzle;61;47;NNE;19;55%;88%;2. Hartford;Breezy;62;44;NNE;15;49%;26%;3. Meriden;Breezy;62;45;NNE;15;48%;27%;3. New Haven;A little a.m. rain;61;47;NNE;15;53%;73%;3. Oxford;Breezy;58;43;NE;16;51%;26%;3. Willimantic;Breezy;61;44;NE;15;51%;27%;3. Windsor Locks;Breezy;62;42;NNE;15;49%;17%;4. _____
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to...
