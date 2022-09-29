Read full article on original website
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs. in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to. 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15...
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds. 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25...
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to. 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the. lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy...
