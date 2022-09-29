Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Dubai's $5 billion Moon-themed luxury resort looks out of this world
Dubai could be home to a Moon-themed luxury resort built at an estimated cost of US$ 5 billion before the end of this decade, Arabian Business reported this week. The concept for the resort comes from the Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts Inc (MWR). The city of Dubai is...
hotelnewsme.com
Eden opens at the Dubai Opera
The city’s best-kept secret is finally out. Tucked inside the decorous, fine-dining haven of Belcanto, a pathway leads to an eclectic space that’s designed to transport you to “Eden,” a hidden slice of disco paradise set to attract the well-heeled party-seekers and night owls of the city.
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Top Luxury Resorts Across the U.S.
You're planning a getaway and only the best will do. Money is no object for this trip, so you want to go all out and stay at a resort that's second to none. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips...
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
hotelnewsme.com
Dubai reinforces position as a global destination for food tourism with launch of first ever gastronomy industry report
Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched the inaugural Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, a comprehensive study of the city’s gastronomy scene, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a much sought-after global destination for food tourism. The special report was unveiled at the first gastronomy industry briefing...
hotelnewsme.com
Watch the FIFA World Cup live with Palazzo Versace’s exclusive stay and fly offer
The biggest and the most awaited sports spectacle, FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. While we’re all gearing up to cheer on our favourite team, Palazzo Versace Dubai has prepared a spectacular staycation package and will take care of your express shuttle flights from Dubai to Doha and back.
FIFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techaiapp.com
5 Reasons to Visit Naladhu Private Island Resort
Naladhu Private Island Resort is one of the most exclusive Maldivian resorts there is. With only 20 private residences, this is the kind of place you come to relax and see no one. Or get out and explore and see everyone, if you prefer. Naladhu shares its home with Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort (currently undergoing a renovation of its own). This means that Naladhu guests have walking or private boat transfer access to all of their facilities. The same is not true in reverse since Naladhu is a private island reserved for just those staying here.
hotelnewsme.com
‘Nara in the City’ brings bespoke luxury catering, events, décor & entertainment to the venue of your choice
From the award-winning team behind Nara Escape and Sonara Camp comes the latest offering, ‘Nara in the City’, bringing world-class culinary excellence, complete event management, creativity, décor and furniture, and entertainment to the Dubai event scene. Nara in the City has three distinct services, all of which...
The Four Seasons Just Announced a Line of Yachts — and They're Just as Luxurious as You'd Think
Booking a few nights at a Four Seasons hotel already felt like the pinnacle of an opulent vacation experience. But now, the famed luxury brand is taking it a step further with the announcement of the new Four Seasons Yachts. Created by a partnership between the Four Seasons, luxury entrepreneurs...
‘UK travel is on sale’: plunging pound attracts US visitors
The plunging pound may cause British holidaymakers to choke at the prices if and when they next choose to go abroad. But one slice of the travel industry is seeing a silver lining in the storm clouds. Tour operators catering for visitors are quietly calling it their best month for...
cruisefever.net
Holland America Line Adds 73 Day Cruise Around Africa in 2023
Holland America Line has added a 73 day cruise around Africa that will visit 26 ports in 22 countries and territories in 2023. Departing October 10, 2023, guests will explore 26 ports in 22 countries and territories with four overnight calls, including two nights at Cape Town, South Africa. Numerous safari and wilderness opportunities highlight the journey. The cruise will take place on board Zuiderdam and will sail roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
River cruise fans can soon sail on a five-ship, 46-night around the world cruise — see what the $40,000 itinerary will be like
River cruise fanatics who have considered booking a traditional monthslong around-the-world cruise will soon get their own global river cruise. But instead of spending endless days at sea on a mega cruise liner, these travelers will have to hop from river to river …. … which will require several nights...
Business Insider
This luxury airport hotel had runway views but probably wasn't worth $272 as there was no desk to work at
I checked in to the Sofitel at London Gatwick Airport, located just minutes from departures. Sofitel has hotels globally, including several at airports, for families and business travelers. The $272 room had good WiFi, but a lack of a desk meant it wasn't the best base for working. Finding a...
tripsavvy.com
This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days
If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
msn.com
Ranked: America's best beaches
Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
travelmag.com
Editor Picks: Luxury & Boutique Hotels in Venice
Venice is brimming with beautiful boutique and luxury hotels, but which to choose?. Venice is one of the world’s most enchanting cities. A rich treasure trove of art, fine dining and palaces, the city is actually a collection of tiny islands connected by pretty bridges and waterways, floating in more than 150 canals. It’s picture-perfect. Thankfully, there are dozens of hotels as good-looking as the city. And, while luxury travellers will have no trouble finding opulent luxury hotels and palazzi to rest their heads, cash-strapped travellers will find plenty of affordable boutiques too. We’ve scoured the city for ten of the best luxury and boutique hotels in Venice, Italy.
Canada has scrapped Covid travel restrictions
Canada is now allowing unvaccinated arrivals. The change took effect at the start of October, following the country’s controversial reintroduction of testing on arrival in August.Travellers who were in Canadian hotel quarantine after testing positive were able to walk out at one minute past midnight on Saturday, 1 October.The world’s second-largest country (after Russia) ditched almost all Covid travel restrictions and red tape from the same date.The Public Health Authority of Canada says: “All travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to submit public health information; provide proof of vaccination; undergo pre- or on-arrival testing; carry out Covid-19-related quarantine...
Breakfast in, shopping out: tourists to the U.S. hit by soaring dollar
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - In the weeks before heading to San Francisco for their vacation this month, Jeff Skipper and his wife Valerie, from the United Kingdom, watched helplessly as the U.S. dollar continued its meteoric rise against the British pound.
Comments / 0