KHQ Right Now
The Great Pumpkin Fest returns to downtown Spokane to raise money for the community
SPOKANE, Wash. - The third annual Great Pumpkin Fest starts today in the courtyard of Brick West Brewing in downtown Spokane with the goal of raising money to give back to the community. The Great Pumpkin Fest was started by the Loera family at the beginning of the pandemic because...
Traffic clear on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving west on I-90, you may have seen delays in the area. Traffic was backed up all the way to Broadway. There was also a lot of heavy traffic near I-90 and Sprague Avenue. The cause of the delay is unknown. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Iran Freedom Rally takes place in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many people rallied in solidarity with Iranian protestors in Spokane and across the country Saturday morning. Protests in Iran have been going on for the past few days after a 22-year-old woman died in police custody. Iranian police say she allegedly wore her hijab incorrectly. The woman, Mahsa Amini, was held by Iranian morality police for a...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Potters take the wheel: Pottery thrives in Spokane's small business scene
In the Spokane community, there are many types of small businesses that started from the ground up out of sheer passion and commitment. For Lori Bradeen and Autumn Bunton, they molded their creativity and drive into small pottery businesses where they turned dreams into a reality. Bradeen opened her local...
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant is offering some great Spanish cuisine in downtown Spokane. De España just opened in the old Incrediburger and Eggs building. They say the cuisine is Spanish with a Pacific Northwest flare. They specialize in small plates so you can try out what’s on the menu. “It’s going to be kind of family style, you...
inlander.com
Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena
1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
Nieman Lab
A bakery, a brewery, and a local news site: There’s a new type of collective growing in Spokane, Washington
I’ve never been to Spokane, Washington. I know it’s home to Gonzaga University and that it’s closer to Idaho than the Pacific Ocean and that’s about it. So when I spoke to the Spokane-based Range Media, the first thing I asked was to hear more about the place they call home.
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
Earn some sweet treats on Halloween at the Spo-Candy crawl
SPOKANE, Wash. — Test your deciphering skills and win some sweet treats at the Spo-Candy Crawl at Riverfront Park!. This Halloween, you can grab a Spo-Candy Worksheet at the Numerica Skate Ribbon for a challenge. The worksheet features 10 scenes that help complete the worksheet riddle. Once you solve...
KHQ Right Now
Local business jumps in on TV dinner trend
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 TV dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. Recently, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian TV dinners have made a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade TV dinner that got over 500,000 likes. But you don't have to be on Tiktok...
KHQ Right Now
Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
theshelbyreport.com
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
inlander.com
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
State of Spokane County address returns after three years
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
Next phase of Thor-Freya construction begins next Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Monday, the next phase of the Thor-Freya construction project will begin so drivers should be prepared for new detours. The complicated project began back in March. Kirstin Davis is the Communication Manager for the City of Spokane. She says the Thor-Freya project has several phases.
Idaho’s Scarywood – 10 Things To Know Before You Go
Scarywood Haunted Nights are back! Scarywood is one of "Halloween's Scariest Thrills" according to the Travel Channel. Who are we to argue? Scarywood features 5 haunted attractions (several steps above run-of-the-mill haunted houses), 9 "scare zones," and the thrill of riding coasters and spin-rides in the dark. Fans have been dying for this season all year, others wouldn't be caught dead here. Which are you?
Bonner County Daily Bee
Antonio 'Tony' Bonine
Antonio “Tony” Bonine was born to Alicia Rutledge and Antonio Deserley on Oct. 31, 2000, in Great Falls, Mont. He was a registered member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe out of Box Elder on the Rocky Boy Reservation. Due to multiple substances in his bloodstream, Tony was placed with the Bonine family who already had custody of his biological brother, Trenton. Tony’s first weeks at home were difficult, but Tim and Erin lovingly cared for him.
