New study demonstrates that commercial whale-watching reduces vessel incidents in the vicinity of killer whales in Washington State

sanjuanjournal.com
Port of Lopez launches a new free pumpout boat in Fisherman Bay
A new sewage pumpout boat is providing free service to recreational boaters in the San Juan Islands. The Port of Lopez received a grant in 2021 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to build an electric powered pumpout vessel. A separate grant from the Washington State Parks Clean Vessel Act Grant Program is supporting the operations and maintenance of the vessel, along with financial backing from the Port.
Shining purple light on domestic violence
Submitted by SAFE San Juans. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and SAFE San Juans invites you to help make the islands glow purple in honor of the victims of domestic violence. The tradition of using Purple Lights to honor those who have suffered (or are) from domestic violence began in Covington, Washington in 2006. Since purple is the cause color for domestic violence, the Covington Domestic Violence Task Force devised this subtle yet colorful way to bring recognition of the problem to its community.
