New study demonstrates that commercial whale-watching reduces vessel incidents in the vicinity of killer whales in Washington State

Submitted by SAFE San Juans. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and SAFE San Juans invites you to help make the islands glow purple in honor of the victims of domestic violence. The tradition of using Purple Lights to honor those who have suffered (or are) from domestic violence began in Covington, Washington in 2006. Since purple is the cause color for domestic violence, the Covington Domestic Violence Task Force devised this subtle yet colorful way to bring recognition of the problem to its community.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO