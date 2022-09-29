ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

By Lisa Levin
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. KMX to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.2% to $86.24 in after-hours trading.
  • Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Vail Resorts shares rose 4% to $218.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. NKE to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NIKE shares slipped 1.2% to $97.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Tesla Inc. TSLA added Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to its Board of Directors with effect from September 25. Tesla shares fell 1.9% to $282.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. MU to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $6.68 billion before the opening bell. Micron shares fell 1.8% to $50.08 in pre-market trading.

