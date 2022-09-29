Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Crews battle two structure fires along Laney Walker Boulevard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews fought a structure fire late Tuesday on James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to respond at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators on the scene said the fire started in the...
WRDW-TV
Injuries reported in crash on Columbia Road in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County crews have responded to the scene of a crash on Columbia Road at South Carolina Highway 23. The call came in at 7:20 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at...
Interstate reopened following Wednesday morning crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders in Columbia County cleaning up a crash on I-20 eastbound, near exit 187. There are reports of 3 vehicles involved. Two minor injuries have been reported, one person refused treatment. Traffic is being rerouted through the weigh station. The call came in about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Motorists […]
wfxg.com
Structure fire in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Richmond county dispatch confirms crews are responding to a structure fire in downtown Augusta, near the intersection of James Brown boulevard and Laney Walker boulevard. Dispatch tells us the call came in at 9:17pm. Stick with FOX54 for updates.
1 shot, 1 charged after argument turns into shootout outside Ridge Spring store
A man is recovering and another man has been charged following a shootout at a convenience store in Ridge Spring.
WRDW-TV
I-20 traffic gets tied up at state line as vehicle catches fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 20 caused a traffic tie-up on both sides of the highway near the state line Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. a mile or less inside south Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver dies after hit by 18-wheeler on I-26 in Newberry Co.
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died as a result of a crash on I-26 in Newberry County. Troopers said at 9:13 a.m., a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer were both heading west on I-26 near exit 72 when the tractor-trailer changed lanes and hit the truck. As a result, the truck went into the medium, overturned, and hit the cable barrier.
WRDW-TV
1 suspect arrested after shooting incident in Saluda County
RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was arrested after a shooting incident in Saluda County. Jimmie Maurice Merritt is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. On Sunday, The Ridge Spring Police Department and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Lexington Co. coroner identifies man involved domestic
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington County man accused of shooting his wife before authorities say he turned the gun on himself has been identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. According to the county coroner, the man killed during a domestic related incident along Haskell Road in Gilbert is 70 year old William P. Burrow. According to authorities, Burrow was involved in an altercation around 9 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel.
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: Work continues at Appling-Harlem interchange
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If weather permits, crews this week will be working on a temporary eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 20 to Appling-Harlem Highway. They will also complete the installation of a wall under the new Appling-Harlem bridge over I-20. Those needing to access the eastbound on-ramp to I-20 from...
Richmond County man wanted for theft, stolen Carryall ATV
UPDATE, 10/5/2022, 2:45 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Price is now in custody. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a stolen Carryall ATV. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Curtis Price is wanted for Theft by Receiving in […]
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to reported armed robbery at Evans McDonald's
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A McDonald's employee tells FOX54 that someone called the restaurant and said they were going to rob the store. Deputies arrived on the scene and reportedly said they believe it was a prank call. ----------- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta
A man is receiving treatment after being hit by a vehicle in Augusta Monday morning.
WYFF4.com
3 caregivers arrested after victim dies of 'chronic neglect' in South Carolina, SLED says
SALUDA, S.C. — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a person who was in their care, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, Brett Allen Burkett, 27, and Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62, all of Saluda, South Carolina, are charged with neglect resulting in death.
Traffic flowing after crash results in overturned vehicle, lanes blocked
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A crash on Washington Road in Evans is slowing traffic. According to Columbia County dispatch, a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Steeple Chase Way has one lane blocked in both directions. There are no injuries reported, but traffic is moving slow in the area. Motorists may want to […]
WRDW-TV
Martinez man charges with vehicle insurance fraud
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A Martinez man has been charged by state officials for reporting a vehicle stolen when it wasn’t, according to authorities. Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Wednesday that Tyrone Williams, 28, of Martinez, has been charged with insurance fraud. On April 26,...
WRDW-TV
Another 17-year-old caught with BB gun at an Augusta high school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a student was caught with a BB gun at an Augusta high school. The latest incident was Tuesday at Butler High School, according to an arrest warrant for Antonio Lewis, 17. The arrest warrant states that at 1:45 p.m....
McDuffie County host ‘National Night Out Against Crime’
DEARING, Ga (WJBF)- “We need the help of the public with crime you see something say something and we need all the help we can get to solve crime” said Logan Marshall, McDuffie County Sheriff. It’s a “National night out against crime” across the state of Georgia, and those in Dearing are coming together for […]
wfxg.com
Local business owner goes before Columbia County Commission
EVANS, GA (WFXG) - An Evan's Business Owner is fighting back after find out she may lose an alcohol license. Stay social Tap & Table has been open at Evan's Towne center since August of 2020, but now maybe facing a major setback that can slow business down. Being every bit of its name this business is designed to bring food, drink and other things social to create a unique environment for guest to experience.
WIS-TV
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
