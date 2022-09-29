Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington County man accused of shooting his wife before authorities say he turned the gun on himself has been identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. According to the county coroner, the man killed during a domestic related incident along Haskell Road in Gilbert is 70 year old William P. Burrow. According to authorities, Burrow was involved in an altercation around 9 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO