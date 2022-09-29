It's crazy to think that we haven't seen the Bills in anything other than blue so far in the regular season. That will change this weekend, but what combo will they wear?. Who would have thought that people would be so invested in what the Bills wear on the field? The debates go on about what looks good and what doesn't. Some of the combinations people LOVE...others they HATE! Here's what we have available:

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO