Light agenda Monday for Lincoln County Board
Lincoln County commissioners face a light agenda for their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg. County Board members will consider buying a used...
North Platte parkland swaps in '80s roil 2022 housing efforts
It’s been more than 30 years since anyone thought much about 95 wide-open acres of land North Platte’s city government acquired nearly a decade before that. Now it’s being eyed as part of the solution to the city’s housing shortage. But recently voiced memories of how it came into city hands have sent 2022 city leaders into a deep records dive.
Great Plains Health to expand visiting hours starting Saturday
Great Plains Health is expanding its visiting hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Saturday. The move was announced Thursday. From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can access the hospital through the main entrance under the overhang at 601 W. Leota St., according to a press release from the hospital. After 6 p.m., visitors will need to exit or enter through the emergency room doors, located on the far west side of the hospital, as well as have a state ID or driver’s license available.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
NPHS hosts workshop for prospective speech and one-act play judges
Athletics are not the only NSAA activities where it has been a challenge to find enough available officials across the state. It’s affecting the fine arts programs as well. That’s why the North Platte High School speech and one-act programs sponsored a several-hours-long judge-training workshop Saturday morning. “I’ve...
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
NPCC volleyball falls to Northeast in second game of triangular
Morgan Ramsey had 15 kills, and Karley Spillane added 13 more, but the North Platte Community College volleyball team was swept 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 by Northeast in the Knights’ second game of their home triangular Saturday. NPCC defeated Otero in the first game 25-21, 25-23, 25-18. Ramsey also had...
Two injured in crash on Interstate 80
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a van crashed on Interstate 80 just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two were among nine people in the van, which was westbound near Maxwell when the vehicle sustained a mechanical failure due to the weight of the trailer it was pulling, according to Trooper Troy Elliott of the Nebraska State Patrol.
TAPS program coming to high school classrooms
In summer 2021, a group of agricultural education teachers decided to see how well the farm management concepts they were teaching in their classes translated to real life. The instructors, who all teach at school districts in Educational Service Unit 16, divided into two teams and signed up to participate in the annual Testing Ag Performance Solutions program — TAPS for short — at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.
Fall Retreat at Bethel Bible Camp is Oct. 14-16
Bethel Bible Camp Fall Retreat set for Oct. 14 to 16. The Fall Retreat for third through 12th graders at Bethel Bible Camp near Wellfleet is Oct. 14 to 16. To register by Oct. 8, go to bethelbiblecamp.com. Cost is $30. Participants are asked to bring warm clothing, bedding, tennis shoes, Bible, toothbrush and if desired, a musical instrument. Bethel Bible Camp is asking participants to not bring electronics including cell phones.
State and district GOP candidates to take part in Sunday's 'Big Red Roundup'
Gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen is scheduled to be one of about a dozen state and district-level GOP candidates who will be part of Sunday’s “Big Red Roundup” in North Platte. The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Best Western Plus...
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. (6) updates to this series since Updated 43 min ago.
North Platte knocks off Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside
Kolten Tilford ran in a five-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left as North Platte upset Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside 21-17 on Friday in North Platte. “I’ve been telling these guys since Aug. 1, when we can come out and play our brand of football for four quarters and not hurt ourselves, we can play with anyone in the state and beat anybody in the state,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We just kind of proved it tonight.”
Letter to the editor: Nowhere to go for Medicaid dental care
I would like to address the problem with Medicaid dental in North Platte. There is not a single dentist within hundreds of miles of North Platte that will accept Medicaid dental coverage. This leads me to one conclusion: that North Platte dentists are too greedy to accept payment for the...
Letter to the Editor: Conservative votes needed
Individuals who believe in conservative values must turn out to vote in this election: There is much at stake. There are strong conservative candidates in elections at every level, whether it is your own local school board or in the many district and state elections. We have the opportunity to turn the progressive tide. We have a very good chance of passing voter ID requirements and impacting the Nebraska State School Board and Board of Regents. How we are represented as a state and a county lies in the upcoming election; do not stay silent. On Oct. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m., state and district candidates will be in North Platte at the Best Western Plus. Eighteen counties worked together to round them up and we’ll do our best to hold them so you the voters can come and listen and ask your questions and make up your mind on who you will vote for. Become an informed voter; participate in this upcoming election.
St. Pat's football team rolls into its bye week with win over Maxwell
MAXWELL — The St. Pat’s football team faced its first deficit of the prep football season Friday night. It lasted just under two minutes. Jackson Roberts scored on a 3-yard run to start an onslaught of eight straight touchdowns as the Irish remained undefeated with a 67-16 win over Maxwell (3-3) at Brittenham Field.
Paxton topples Brady for for first win of season
BRADY — Paxton coach Scott Jorgensen saw flashes of what his team could be in the Tigers’ first three games of the season. Then against Arthur County last week, Paxton put together a complete game. “Right away after the Arthur (County) game, it was ‘OK, we’ve proven to...
