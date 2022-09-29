ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wtaq.com

AARP Poll Has Good News For Republican Candidates

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A new poll finds Republicans leading in the top two statewide races. That’s according to a new poll from AARP Wisconsin, which finds Tim Michels leading incumbent governor Tony Evers, 50 to 47 percent, and US Senator Ron Johnson leading Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes 51 to 46 percent.
