AARP Poll Has Good News For Republican Candidates
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A new poll finds Republicans leading in the top two statewide races. That’s according to a new poll from AARP Wisconsin, which finds Tim Michels leading incumbent governor Tony Evers, 50 to 47 percent, and US Senator Ron Johnson leading Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes 51 to 46 percent.
In Green Bay Stop, Tim Michels Announces Vision for Green Bay Correctional Institute
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Green Bay on Friday to tout his plans for a new correctional facility in the Green Bay area. “We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now,” Michels said. “Hope is on the way. A new...
