NEW YORK -- An off-Broadway show stars Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover and other "Sesame Street" favorites loved by generations of viewers. CBS2's Dave Carlin went behind the scenes of "Sesame Street: The Musical" for this week's edition of Broadway and Beyond. Director and producer Jonathan Rockefeller created last season's "Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation" before he moved on to Muppets. "When you're sitting in the audience you get to hear 'Rubber Ducky' and 'C is for Cookie' and see Cookie Monster up there and see Elmo up there doing his thing, Rosita strumming a guitar. It's really magical," said...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO