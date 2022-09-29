Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Fire knocks down vehicle blaze
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Dept. knocked down a car blaze on Saturday. In the 1900 Block off Main Ave. E., crews found a truck and an attached camper on fire. This was around 11:30 a.m., and crews were able to contain the fire...
kvrr.com
Crews put out West Fargo apartment fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters knock down an apartment fire. It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Bluestem Drive. Crews say when they arrived there was a small fire on the deck. They quickly extinguished it within minutes. The fire department says the building...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE)-- One man is in critical condition after a shooting on Friday in downtown Fargo. Authorities were called to the 600 block of Main Ave., near Rhombus Guys, around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot.
kfgo.com
Man shot in downtown Fargo Friday Night
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Fargo Friday night. Fargo Police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Main Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Suspect arrested after chase and standoff in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A standoff with a suspect came to an end Friday afternoon in Moorhead, with the suspect surrendering and taken into custody. Authorities say it all began just before 11:00 in the morning, when 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher, from Moose Lake, Minnesota, was involved in a "disturbance". Officers responded in the area of 15 Avenue North and 11 Street North. After officers arrived, they say Butcher drove away in a car. Officers attempted to stop Butcher, but he refused to pull over. Eventually, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks on 15 Avenue North. The car came to a stop in the 5000 block of Highway 75 North.
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
valleynewslive.com
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvrr.com
Man charged with Fargo murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in Cass County. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday September 27 for failure to pay a fine. He was later charged with felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy. KVRR reached out to Fargo Police Department Public Information...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: One arrested in police pursuit that ended in a standoff
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say one man has been arrested in a police pursuit turned into a standoff. 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher from Moose Lake, MN is said to be facing a variety of criminal charges. The report states officers were sent to a disturbance near...
valleynewslive.com
Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with property damage, arson
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man is facing two felony charges for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant in Moorhead. Chad Mitchell Peterson is charged with first degree property damage and 2nd degree arson. Court documents say Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to Boulder Taphouse just before 8:30 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Welcoming October with a scare at the Haunted Farm
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Haunted Farm in Moorhead is kicking off their season September 30. Scaring people in the Valley for 32 years, owner Mel Nygaard said they have expanded greatly over that time. This year you can find a haunted woods, haunted house, vortex, insane clown...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU homecoming parade will affect parking downtown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown streets will be filled with NDSU students, alumni, and fans for the homecoming parade. Fargo police department has put up signs downtown to warn people they will be unable to park along the parade’s route from 2pm-7pm Friday. The parade starts at...
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County are investigating the deaths of two people in a home near Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and police found the bodies of a man and woman and two dogs Tuesday morning in Lakeview Township. Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and their cause and manner of death.
kvrr.com
Couple Found Shot To Death Near Detroit Lakes Were Both Diagnosed With Cancer
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Friends and a Facebook post are shedding light on a tragic story near Detroit Lakes. Steven and Stacy Stearns, who were found shot to death Tuesday morning along with their two dogs, had cancer. Steven was diagnosed with lung cancer and Stacy with stomach...
rjbroadcasting.com
American Crystal Delays Harvest For Most Districts Until Tuesday
Hillsboro, ND — The American Crystal Sugar Beet campaign will get going a little later than initially than originally planned due to heat. According to a harvest update released from American Crystal Sugar, the forecasts for the southern four districts of East Grand Forks, Crookston, Hillsboro, and Moorhead calls for highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s, which would only provide limited windows for harvest. American Crystal prefers root temperatures of the crop to be below 55 degrees for harvest. As of now, American Crystal is planning tentatively to start the harvest at Midnight on Tuesday, October 4th for those southern four districts. Temps at that time should be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. However, because temperatures are currently cooler up north, the Drayton District is still planning on opening their harvest campaign this Saturday at Midnight. There are still some districts conducting “soft starts.”
Comments / 0