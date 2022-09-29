ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

7 places to get s'mores-flavored foods, drinks in Delaware

By Krys'tal Griffin, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago
Cozy bonfires with friends are never complete without a s’mores in hand, and the toasty-marshmallow, crunchy-graham-cracker and melted-chocolate goodness don’t have to stop there.

These local establishments are whipping up some tasty eats with that beloved s'mores flavor, but in ways that go above and beyond the campfire.

If you’ve got a hankering for s’mores seasonal treats to fully embrace the cold weather, these s’mores-inspired offerings, both savory and sweet, are bound to satisfy.

Boozy s’mores milkshake, Dover

Known for its photo-worthy concoctions, the Sugar Factory at Dover Downs has a boozy s’mores milkshake guaranteed to impress everyone who follows you on social.

The Campfire Spiked S’mores Insane Milkshake uses a mix of chocolate and coffee ice cream blended with toasted marshmallow, espresso and a shot of whiskey. The drink is topped with a seven-layer s’mores cookie and served in a chocolate-covered mug with graham cracker pieces, chocolate bar pieces and a graham cracker crumble.

For breakfast lovers, they offer a S’mores Nutella Crepe covered in torched marshmallow fluff and Nutella before getting covered in chocolate pieces, powdered sugar, graham cracker crumbs and whipped cream.

Still seeking s'mores? They also offer the Nutella Banana Lovers Pancakes, a dish consisting of fluffy pancakes topped with chocolate nibs, toasted marshmallows, caramelized bananas, chocolate brownie chunks, banana slices, powdered sugar and whipped cream, all smothered in Nutella.

1131 N. Du Pont Highway, Dover, (302) 857-3252;https://sugarfactory.com/location/dover-downs/

S’mores French toast, Christiana

Christiana’s Eggspectation is raising the bar when it comes to breakfast with their s’mores French toast.

This best-selling menu staple begins with their fluffy brioche bread, stuffed with Nutella and marshmallows before receiving a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

If that’s not enough, customers can customize the dish with any other topping they desire, such as strawberries and bananas.

507 Stanton Christiana Road North, (302) 842-2515;https://www.eggspectation.com/pages/christiana

Pumpkin-spice eats:Satisfy pumpkin spice cravings at Delaware restaurants, shops and bakeries

S’mores tater tots, Newark

Tater tots always have been a beloved side to accompany a great burger or toasted sandwich. Some might even rank them higher than fries. But have you ever considered eating them for dessert?

Home Grown Café in Newark has been serving up their s’mores tots ever since staff members came up with the idea about two years.

The dish takes fried tater tots and tosses them in a cinnamon-sugar and smoked salt mixture before adding toasted marshmallows, chocolate spread and graham cracker crumbs.

Upon request, this gluten-free, vegetarian item can be made with vegan marshmallows.

126 E. Main St., Newark,(302) 266-6993;https://www.homegrowncafe.com/

S’mores latte, Christiana

S’mores sure are tasty to eat, but they might be even better when you can drink them.

In the Christiana Fashion Center, Turning Point makes an iced campfire latte that combines chilled espresso with chocolate milk and toasted marshmallow syrup. The drink is topped with whipped cream, chocolate and crushed graham crackers.

If you’re in need of something toasty to warm you up after a day shopping at the Christiana Mall, they also have a S’mores Heavenly Hot Chocolate. The drink is made with hot cocoa and toasted marshmallow syrup, with whipped cream and crushed graham crackers on top.

3204 Fashion Center Blvd., Christiana, (302) 738-4326;https://turningpointrestaurants.com/christiana/

Seasonal activities:Fall festival lineup: Zombies, faeries, scrapple and Bob Marley in Delaware

S’mores ice cream, Rehoboth Beach

Ice cream feasts and beach trips don’t end with summer, especially when Kilwin’s offers a s’mores-flavored ice cream.

This Rehoboth Beach confectionery serves a marshmallow ice cream that includes swirls of marshmallow and chocolate fudge, and a burst of chocolate-covered graham crackers.

To take it up a notch, their s’mores sundae features s'mores ice cream in a waffle bowl, topped with homemade marshmallow topping, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry.

For something to snack on, Kilwin’s also offers two s’mores treats. Their s’mores-on-a-stick uses homemade marshmallows dipped in chocolate and rolled in graham cracker pieces before stripes of chocolate are added on top of graham crackers.

Autumn apples:Where to get great apple foods, drinks in and near Delaware this fall

Their chocolate s’mores uses a homemade marshmallow adhered between two graham crackers with chocolate before getting dunked in chocolate and striped with white chocolate.

140 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth, (302) 227-3611;https://www.facebook.com/KilwinsRehobothBeach/

S’mores milkshake, various locations

Jake’s Wayback Burgers has a new drink that screams fall, but you better get it before the campfire goes cold.

Their limited-edition s’mores shake is a hand-dipped vanilla milkshake blended with crushed graham cracker, Kraft JET-PUFFED Marshmallow Crème and a chocolate swirl. The milkshake is topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed graham crackers.

Newark:250 South Main St., Suite 110, (302) 861-6050; Middletown:568 West Main St., (302) 464-1030; Dover:645 South Bay Rd. (Rt 113),(302) 678-5678; Milford: 913 N Dupont Blvd.,(302) 725-5653;https://waybackburgers.com/

S'mores treats, Middletown

Want to get your s’mores fix on the go? This Middletown chocolate shop has several s’mores items perfect any s’mores fan.

Sweet Dreams Confections Co. makes s’mores sticks, which are chocolate marshmallows coated in graham cracker crumbles, and s’mores bites, mini marshmallows encased in chocolate and rolled in graham cracker crumbs.

The shop also sells a s’mores truffle that combines “all the goodness of a s’more in one bite,” and a handmade s’mores that nestles toasted marshmallows between two of their hand-dipped chocolate graham crackers.

1 Shallcross Place, Middletown, (302) 696 2506;http://www.sweetdreamsconfectionsco.com/

