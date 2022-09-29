ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Hope Walk brings suicide awareness to Alamogordo

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qksi_0iEogObn00

MountainView Church's annual Hope Walk for suicide prevention has a special guest speaker this year in Lacey Sturm, the former lead singer of rock band Flyleaf.

"It's an event we do every year and with Lacey Sturm, it's really a big deal," MountainView Church Pastor Anthony Torres said.

MountainView Church's Hope Walk begins at 4 p.m. on Oct. 1 p.m. at the Tays Center on Scenic Drive with the walk going to Washington Park on the corner of East First Street and Washington Avenue.

"We're walking for those who have lost their lives to suicide," Torres said. "We're also walking for hope."

The walk is expected to last about 40 minutes, Torres said.

The event at Washington Park includes worship, bounce houses, free food such as hot dogs and hamburgers, suicide prevention resources and special guest Sturm's taling about her recovery.

Sturm's autobiography, "The Reason: How I discovered a Life Worth Living" in 2014.

"After a screaming match with her grandmother, she ended up in the back of a sanctuary, hating everyone in the room," her book's synopsis states. "But what happened in that room is The Reason she is alive today."

Sturm found God that day and is a wife and mother of three.

Flyleaf was formed in Belton, Texas in 2002 with Sturm leaving the band in 2012. The band continued with a new lead singer who left the band in 2016 and the band has since been on hiatus.

The band's debut single, "I'm So Sick" was released in 2006 and reached 12 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart in 2005-2006.

Adult suicidal ideation in New Mexico has remained at about 6% between 2011 and 2020, according to the New Mexico's Health Indicator Data and Statistics, or IBIS.

From February 2022:Alamogordo Public Schools suspends Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey at middle schools

Most of New Mexico's adults experiencing suicidal ideation are women between the ages of 18 and 24 at 22% and then men between the ages of 18 and 34 a 12%, ccording to IBIS.

Suicidal ideation is when a person thinks about committing suicide but does not go through with the act.

"Suicidal ideation refers to thoughts of suicide, including making a plan, and is a risk factor for suicide or attempted suicide, according to IBIS. "Suicide rates in New Mexico have been at least twice the national rate since at least 1995."

In Otero county alone, 29.5 of 100,000 deaths were be suicide between 2016 and 2020, according to Healthy Paso del Norte.

"Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, presenting a major, preventable public health problem," according to Paso del Norte. "More than 33,000 people kill themselves each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but suicide deaths only account for part of the problem. An estimated 25 attempted suicides occur per every suicide death, and those who survive suicide may have serious injuries, in addition to having depression and other mental problems."

According to the 2019 Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey, 30.2% of Otero County middle schoolers seriously thought about killing themselves while 22.6% of Otero County high schoolers seriously considered suicide.

The 2019 youth Risk and Resiliency Survey was given to students in the fall of 2019 and is usually given on odd numbered years and released in even numbered years.

The Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey assesses both physical and behavioral health issues among middle school and high school students.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
RUIDOSO, NM
KFOX 14

Holloman airman died over the weekend

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Holloman Airman died Saturday in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The death is still being investigated by authorities. No further details are available at this moment. “My heart goes out to all the people who lost a friend and a loved one last...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KVIA

Investigation into Holloman service member death

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Law enforcement are investigating the death of a Holloman service member in Alamogordo. Holloman authorities say the Airman died on Saturday but they did not release the name of the person that died. “My heart goes out to all the people who lost a friend and...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

1K+
Followers
357
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy