Videoconferencing added to sexual assault services at Cape hospitals due to lack of staff

For a survivor of sexual assault on Cape Cod, the state Department of Public Health sexual assault nurse examiner program , known as SANE, is a lifeline.

On-call, in-person sexual assault nurse examiners are specially trained to provide expert forensic nursing care to sexual assault survivors across the state, according to the Department of Public Health.

There are currently eight nurse examiners on call for the Cape's two emergency centers, Cape Cod and Falmouth hospitals, a Sept. 22 statement from the state department said.

"We think it's a calling, to be a SANE nurse," Lysetta Hurge-Putnam, executive director of Independence House said.

Independence House, which is based in Hyannis, offers services to address and prevent domestic and sexual violence .

"These nurses are specially trained, it’s what they’ve chosen to do and they’re very skilled in trauma-informed responses on how to relate and connect with the survivor," Hurge-Putnam said.

Come Nov. 14, however, the program will be going in a new direction on Cape Cod, one the agency said has been successful in other regions.

Citing difficulties in recruiting and lack of staff and demand, the state public health agency announced it will be transitioning to a combination of in-person and videoconferenced sexual assault nurse examiner services on Cape Cod.

An in-person nurse examiner will be available at Cape Cod and Falmouth hospitals during regular working hours, the department said in a statement — Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Outside of those hours, a hospital clinician will be the one to meet in-person with an individual who has experienced a sexual assault. That clinician will provide the on-site care with the virtual guidance, via a video call, of an off-site sexual assault nurse examiner.

The idea of an off-site sexual assault nurse examiner could be off-putting, though, according to some on Cape Cod.

"I always come from a place of wanting to trust other professionals," Hurge-Putnam said.

Independence House has worked closely with the nurse examiner program for 10 years.

The Department of Public Health has probably thought this through, she said. "For some survivors, though, they might not be comfortable with this. It’s like a teaching hospital, some people are comfortable with interns and some are not."

State Rep. Steven Xiarhos, R-Barnstable , the former deputy chief of the Yarmouth Police Department, grew concerned, he said, when constituents began to reach out to him with news that the program would be changing.

As a police officer, Xiarhos was a certified sexual assault investigator.

"As police, we deal with evidence all the time. A civilian doesn’t, but a trained nurse does," he said. "There are holes in the system under the proposed change that will hurt the prosecution."

What do sexual assault nurse examiners do?

According to the sexual assault nurse examiner program's protocols from the state Bureau of Community Health and Prevention, when a person goes to the hospital suspecting they had been sexually assaulted, the emergency room staff members will alert the on-call nurse examiner.

The individual then meets face-to-face with the nurse examiner, who interviews the person and, if consent is given, the examiner administers a Massachusetts sexual assault evidence collection kit .

The kit depends on the person, according to the protocols, and the individual can decline any part of the exam, even after they have consented.

Each kit contains an anonymous sexual assault reporting form, which must be filled out and sent to the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and the police department where the assault took place, according to the Massachusetts sexual assault evidence collection kit program .

The individual who has experienced the assault can choose whether to keep their kit "unreported," which means it will be just be stored at the police department's evidence facility. If the survivor chooses to report the incident, the kit will be listed as "reported" in the state database, and the person can file a police report.

Evidence preservation key to being a nurse examiner

Gathering and preserving evidence is a crucial part of the job of a sexual assault nurse examiner. They are trained specifically in how to preserve what is gathered from the kits, which then enter the chain of evidence should the survivor wish to press charges, Hurge-Putnam said.

Xiarhos questioned the capacity for emergency room personnel to take on the new responsibility.

"Putting that on an ER nurse at 2 a.m. in July, who’s already overworked, already busy, to do this specialized service being taught by someone tele-communicating with them, I understand that concept, but it’s not a good idea and not needed on Cape Cod," he said.

Hurge-Putnam echoed the concern for emergency room capability.

"When there's long waits in the ER, typically with the program, survivors wouldn't be waiting long. But if there's 10 patients ahead of them, will they have to wait? It's hard to say," Hurge-Putnam said.

Lack of staff, demand behind transition

In the Sept. 22 statement, the state public department department said not only is the nurse examiner program staff lacking, but demand for the services is as well.

Regions require a minimum of 18-20 sexual assault nurse examiners.

As of 2022, though, there are only eight independent contractors to cover in-person calls on Cape Cod. The state department did not respond to a request from the Times for information about hour pay rates for the nurse examiners.

Along with the lack of available contracted nurse examiners, the combined average patient volume for both Cape Cod and Falmouth hospitals for the past 5 years has been 39 patients per year, or approximately three per month, according to the state public health department.

Recruiting trained sexual assault nurse examiners for Cape hospitals has been a significant challenge as well.

"DPH has conducted outreach and active recruitment of on-call SANEs in the Cape region," the department's statement read. "Due to the lack of available nurses in Massachusetts and nationwide, the Department has been unable to recruit and maintain enough nurses to support a 24/7 in-person response on the Cape."

Despite these low numbers, the department said there were no missed sexual assault cases in 2022, but the model as it exists now is not sustainable given the low number of trained nurse examiners in the region.

Xiarhos and others in the Cape Cod legislative delegation met virtually with the state Department of Public Health to discuss the changes and their concerns.

"We hear that every profession has a tough time on the Cape because of housing, and so many other needs, but this one I believe in my heart is different because we’re working with humans in their time of need," he said. "We need to have a trained human to meet with them face-to-face and make sure they know they have the care."

Legislators are trying to help but if recruitment is the problem "there’s not a lot we can do for that," Hurge-Putnam said.

"My main concern is survivors, so the message I want to put out from Independence House is that this is changing, but this service is still available for anyone who wants it," she said. "I don’t want this to stop people from seeking care."

