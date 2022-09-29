Read full article on original website
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
How Big Is Biden’s Social Security Check?
Of the 66 million Americans who receive a Social Security check every month, according to the Social Security Administration, one couple claiming benefits may come as a surprise: President Joe Biden...
bloomberglaw.com
Biden Health-Care Vaccine Mandate Survives Supreme Court Appeal
The US Supreme Court turned away a renewed challenge by 10 states to the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine requirement for workers in facilities that receive federal health-care funds. The rebuff of the Missouri-led group follows the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in January to let the requirement take effect.
In a reversal, the Education Dept. is excluding many from student loan relief
The Biden administration has quietly changed its guidance to disqualify borrowers who have privately-held FFEL and Perkins loans.
POLITICO
As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.
He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
bloomberglaw.com
Bump-Stock Ban Left Intact as Supreme Court Rejects Challenges
The US Supreme Court left intact the federal ban on bump stocks, the attachments that can make a semiautomatic rifle fire like a machine gun, turning away arguments from advocates including the National Rifle Association. The justices without comment rejected two challenges to a criminal ban the. Trump. administration put...
bloomberglaw.com
Jackson Dives Into Supreme Court Ideological Split in First Case
Justice was sworn in on June 30, following Breyer’s retirement. jumped right into the US Supreme Court’s ideological divide in her first argument Monday, siding with other liberals in advocating to preserve the EPA’s authority to regulate wetlands. Her questions -- including during the rebuttal period when...
bloomberglaw.com
Federal Judge Topples EEOC’s LGBT Bathroom, Pronoun Guidance (1)
A federal judge in Texas ruled that the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s guidance allowing exceptions for LGBT employees from workplace policies on bathrooms, dress codes, and locker rooms was unlawful. The EEOC’s June 2021 guidance improperly interpreted the US Supreme Court landmark 2020 ruling that federal anti-bias law...
bloomberglaw.com
California’s New Anti-Bias Laws Put Companies on Alert for Suits
Among the slew of new laws in California, many give companies more responsibilities around preventing workplace bias, such as measures expanding pay transparency and prohibiting discrimination over off-the-clock cannabis use. The Golden State has continued in 2022 to be a front-runner in promoting progressive employment proposals that are often models...
Missouri sues to block Biden's student debt cancellation program, joining 5 other states
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri and five other states sued Thursday in an attempt to halt the Biden's administration's program forgiving student loan debt. A lawsuit filed in federal court in St. Louis asks for an immediate halt of the program, which seeks to cancel up to $10,000 for millions of borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. Missouri was joined in the lawsuit by Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina.
bloomberglaw.com
Biden Hands Pandemic Policy Opponents Leg Up in Legal Disputes
President Joe Biden’s litigation opponents are seizing on his remark that the pandemic is “over” as they challenge policies adopted in response to the public health crisis. Republican attorneys general in six states noted Biden’s comment to “60 Minutes” last month in a Sept. 29 suit challenging...
bloomberglaw.com
Two Biden White House Lawyers Exit to Join Latham in DC Office
Danielle Conley and Jonathan Su have left White House Counsel’s Office posts for partner jobs at Latham & Watkins, the law firm announced Monday. Conley also previously worked in the Justice Department and was a partner at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. She has represented companies, boards, and educational institutions in government and internal investigations, according to her new firm.
bloomberglaw.com
Lopsided Fee-Shifting Provisions Cross Ideological Divides
Abortion, gun restriction laws carry same fee-shifting elements. Second Amendment and abortion rights advocates may have found common ground in opposing two nearly identical, very unusual, and allegedly unconstitutional one-way fee-shifting provisions contained in controversial laws passed in Texas and California. Texas’ law, the Texas Heartbeat Act, created a private...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Seeks Supreme Court Look at Mar-a-Lago Records Fight (1)
Former President Donald Trump sought US Supreme Court intervention in the fight over government papers seized at his Mar-a-Lago home, asking the justices to let a court-appointed special master review 100 documents with classified markings. The move escalates what already was an extraordinary showdown, as the Justice Department investigates whether...
bloomberglaw.com
New Leave Laws a Hit to California Companies Struggling to Hire
California is expanding private-sector leave benefits, requiring companies to give their employees more time off in a tight labor market where they’re already strapped for workers and paying their hires more. Gov. Gavin Newsom. (D) last week signed into law a slate of last-minute labor and employment bills that...
