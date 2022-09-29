UGA soccer, rescheduled because of Ian, hosts No. 5 Bama tonight

The University of Georgia soccer match against Alabama, originally scheduled for tomorrow night, has been moved up to tonight, rescheduled because of concerns about heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The game kicks at 6 o’clock this evening at the Jack Turner Soccer complex on South Milledge Avenue in Athens.

From Jake Stanley, UGA Sports Communications…

Georgia (8-3-0, 2-1-0 SEC) vs. No. 5 Alabama (10-1-1, 3-0-0 SEC)

Date: Thursday, Sept. 29

Time: 6 p.m. EDT

Location: Athens, Ga.

Site: Turner Soccer Complex (1,682)

Top-Five Tide in Town

Georgia returns home to face No. 5 Alabama Thursday in a match moved up one day due to Hurricane Ian. The Crimson Tide have established themselves as the SEC’s top team this season, posting impressive wins over Clemson, BYU, South Carolina, and Tennessee. This is the first meeting between the programs since a 1-1 tie on Oct. 21, 2018, in Athens. The Bulldogs are looking for their first victory in the series since a 3-0 result in 2010, having tied or lost the past seven meetings.

Including exhibition play, Alabama marks the fourth top-10 side to play at Turner this season. The Bulldogs are looking for their fourth-ever win over a top-five team and the first at home since downing No. 4 Texas A&M, 2-1, on Sept. 27, 2015.

Sweet Victory in the Swamp

Georgia made history last Sunday with a 3-0 win at Florida, the first-ever victory for the team in Gainesville. After squandering multiple scoring chances in the first half, the Bulldogs broke out with three goals in a 10-minute span, scored by Joyelle Washington, Taylor Rish, and Rebecca Womer (first career goal). With the win, the Bulldogs surpassed last season’s road win total (4).

Haugen Heating Up

With a move this season to the backline, junior defender Madison Haugen has become the Bulldogs’ top distributor, tallying six assists through the first 11 matches of the season. With two at Florida, Haugen was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week. Currently, she ranks 12th nationally and sixth in the SEC in assists. Additionally, she is only two assists away from tying the record for most by a Georgia junior player.

Spreading the Wealth

Through 11 matches, 15 different Bulldogs have scored this season, the second-most goal scorers in a single season. In the 1998 season, 16 different players netted a goal. In another sign of the Bulldogs’ depth, 11 of Georgia’s 28 goals this season (39.3 percent) have been scored by players coming off the bench.

Dawgs in the Polls

This week, Georgia ranks eighth in the United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region rankings and is slotted 45th in the NCAA RPI rankings. The Bulldogs are one of 10 SEC schools ranked in the top 50 of the RPI, including upcoming opponents Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.

Beardsley Coming Up Big

Despite only having 45 minutes of previous experience under her belt, sophomore goalkeeper Liz Beardsley has impressed in her first full season in goal. After posting a shutout against Georgia Southern, Beardsley posted a solid performance against then-No. 1 Florida State, tallying six saves, including an outstanding leaping punch-save in the second half. During the season, she has posted six shutouts, tying her for ninth in the nation.

McAlpine Against the Crimson Tide

Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine has faced Alabama twice in his career, falling in 2001 and 2004 at Birmingham-Southern. McAlpine, associate head coach Jason Lockhart, and volunteer assistant coach Kat Crump are all natives of the Yellowhammer State.

Graduates Nearing History

With her 28th-minute goal against FSU, graduate forward Dani Murguia reached 50 points in her career, moving closer to the top 10 in program history. With an assist against Georgia State, Murguia now sits only three behind Suzannah Weathersbee for the program career record (24) and will look to set a new top mark during the season.

Fellow graduates Abby Boyan and Cecily Stoute are also nearing the top of the program record books. Boyan has now appeared and started in 82 matches (sixth-most in program history), putting her on pace to eventually break the records held by Natalie Farley (88 appearances) and Carrie Patterson (87 starts). She is also now ranked fifth in shots (183) and seventh all-time in assists (18). Murguia (81 appearances) and Stoute (79 apps/starts) are also in line to eventually reach the top of the list as well.

Close Match with Carolina

Georgia looks to rebound from a 1-0 loss to No. 8 South Carolina Thursday evening in Athens. The Gamecocks narrowly outshot the Bulldogs, 13-11, but led in shots on frame, 5-1. Liz Beardsley tallied four saves in the loss. After having a goal waved off earlier in the second half, South Carolina’s Payton Patrick scored the winner in the 82nd minute.

Georgia travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Thursday, Oct. 6. The match will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Admission to Turner Soccer Complex is free with clear bag policy in effect. Thursday’s match will celebrate Greek Night and Walton County Soccer Night. The first 200 Greek affiliated students will receive free T-shirts and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

