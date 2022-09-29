Read full article on original website
Clouds sticking around for our Sunday, slowly warming next week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are continuing to stick around and making for a cool weekend and we can expect more of the same as we head into Sunday. Some sunshine will mix in from time to time on Sunday and that will help to warm us a little more for the afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way for next week as we turn more seasonable.
Another gloomy day today before lots of sunshine for the new week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to bring us clouds throughout the day. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the new week!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Limited rain chances today with more clouds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The remnants from Hurricane Ian have arrived, but the rainfall totals are not impressive. Some of us might not get in on the rain today, but most of us will see clouds and those gusty winds stick around as well. Join us on the WVLT First...
One more mostly dry day before Ian’s rain arrives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you noticed leaves falling off of trees? The winds from Ian are already here. Friday becomes increasingly cloudy, before the rain arrives Friday evening. That is here by Friday night. Saturday won’t be as much of a washout, but rain is still very likely, especially early in the day.
Enjoy some clear, cooler days ahead of Hurricane Ian’s rain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler air is here for a couple of days, but our nice weather lasts until winds and rain spread out across the Southeast from Hurricane Ian. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Cumberland Jack’s in Gatlinburg, a brief history and honest review
Change is constant in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. It’s bittersweet, really. It means that we have to say goodbye to some of our old favorite attractions or restaurants. For example, I still miss riding the Slidewinder when I visit Dollywood. But on the upside, there’s almost always...
Pigeon Forge Winterfest Will Be Bigger & Brighter in 2022
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is a beautiful place to visit, especially during the winter months. We all know that when it comes to Pigeon Forge, there is so much to see and do there. Whether you visit in the summertime to visit Dollywood, or perhaps you want to go during the fall to check out the scenery and enjoy some delicious food, you can't go wrong. However, if you really want a magical time in the Smoky Mountains you need to check it out during the winter.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Cocke County prepares for possible impact, flooding from Hurricane Ian
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The worst of Hurricane Ian may be over as it crosses into the Atlantic Ocean, but one East Tennessee county is preparing itself for a worst-case scenario. The new Swift Water Rescue Team in Cocke County has only been in existence for one year,...
Household hazardous waste collection in East TN counties happening Saturday
People in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties can bring their household hazardous waste to TDEC-run mobile collection sites on Saturday.
Maple Lane Farm opens corn maze for 24th straight year
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maple Lane Farms in Greenback opened for the first time of the year on Friday as people poured into the corn field around six in the afternoon. “The corn just looks awesome.” said one family who’s visiting the farm for the first time. The...
Dead Man’s Farm open for Halloween season
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the top haunted houses in the country is ready to bring the horror again this Halloween season. Dead Man’s Farm is now open in Philadelphia, TN. The haunted attraction boasts new scares, scenes and characters that will bring you nightmares. Tickets to Dead...
NEW: West Knoxville home burns
A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
Dinosaurs take over Knoxville Convention Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Watch out! A fleet of dinosaurs is calling the Knoxville Convention Center home until Sunday, Oct. 2. Jurassic Quest, dubbed as North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back in Knoxville for a short time, giving guests a unique look at the creatures that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago.
Knox Pride parade kicks off weekend festival
Knox Pridefest parade marched through downtown Friday night.
Morristown shelter looking for help adopting animals
An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the TBI for two children out of Spencer, Tennessee. Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction. Florida officials told more than 1,000 airmen and soldiers to return to Tennessee. According to Tennessee officials, Florida service members said it would handle the clean-up efforts.
Two people displaced after Knox County fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least two people were displaced after a fire at Hamilton House Condominiums on Friday evening, Knoxville Fire Department officials said. At around 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about smoke coming from an apartment at 1400 Kenesaw Ave. KFD crews initially reported light smoke in the area and soon found a fire in an apartment on the second floor.
Knox Pride Festival returns to World’s Fair Park after three-year hiatus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is celebrating the return of the Knox Pride Festival at World’s Fair Park this weekend. Knox Pride organized the festival, and it is expected to be open from noon to 8 p.m. Several local food vendors and entertainers will be available for guests.
