Sunny and mild to open October this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A cool start to Friday morning will give way to the warmest afternoon of the work week. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the low 70s this afternoon across central Illinois. The sunny and mild last day of September will translate over to great Football Friday weather. Temperatures will fall from the mid 60s to the upper 50s during the duration of tonight’s games. Winds will be light, and skies will be clear!
This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
Local area to receive IDOT grants for various projects
(25 News Now) - Peoria County, the City of Peoria and McLean County are just some of the recipients of $10 million in Illinois Department of Transportation grants. A brief description says money for the city and county is going towards a smart and connected communities master plan with a focus on engagement with community stakeholders to identify pain points and critical needs for disadvantaged urban and rural populations.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida confirmed several more deaths late Saturday that raised the state’s death toll from Hurricane Ian to at least 47 fatalities, hiking the global toll to at least 54 dead. A list of the dead compiled by medical examiners in the...
State Farm reports early claims numbers from Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall
(25 News Now) - State Farm is reporting early claims numbers of just over 6,500 auto and homeowner claims in Florida. 3,000 are auto claims with 65% reported as undrivable due to flooding or water intrusion, according to a release. The Bloomington-based insurer expects that number to rise in the...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the...
Lawmakers look for solutions to improve student awareness of financial literacy
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The free application for federal student aid is one of many resources available to help people understand finances at a young age. Illinois lawmakers are discussing whether the state can do more to help people with financial literacy. If you have a college student, you are probably...
