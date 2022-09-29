Read full article on original website
Cardinals ticket prices rise for Pujols & Molina's last regular-season homestand
ST. LOUIS — This weekend marks the last regular season homestand for Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadi Molina. It’s no surprise ticket prices have increased on the secondary market, given the legendary status of Pujols and Molina in Cardinals Nation. If you’re planning on going to see...
Cardinals: Has Adam Wainwright lost his spot in the Wild Card rotation?
The Cardinals legend has been come up big all season, but his struggles in September may have lost Wainwright his spot in the Wild Card rotation. Adam Wainwright has been more than the St. Louis Cardinals could ask for in 2022. At 41 years old, Wainwright has thrown 187 innings with an 11-11 record and a 3.51 ERA. For most of the season, the right-hander has been the go to guy in the Cardinal rotation, but recent struggles now put his reliability into question.
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
Cardinals: Did St. Louis confirm Adam Wainwright is returning in 2023?
One postgame speech from Oli Marmol and a press release from the the Cardinals have raised questions about whether 2022 is Adam Wainwright’s last season. The St. Louis Cardinals are incredible at honoring club legends, and 2022 has been a prime example of this. From Opening Day, the club began to welcome Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright into the circle of honor. As much as this season has been about winning a World Series, it has also been about celebrating the past two decades of Cardinals history.
The St. Louis Cardinals need to get bold and call up Jordan Walker
The New York Mets are the latest contender to call up a top prospect down the stretch, and the St. Louis Cardinals need to follow suit with Jordan Walker. The New York Mets called up No. 1 prospect in baseball Francisco Alvarez on Thursday, adding another bat to their lineup as they gear up to make a run at the National League pennant. The St. Louis Cardinals need to do the same with their top prospect, Jordan Walker.
Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
MLB Insider says Cardinals will pursue star shortstops in offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason, and an MLB insider is reporting they will be in on the superstar shortstop market. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to join a number of teams in pursuing the top shortstops on the market this offseason – Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson.
Longtime Cardinals writer Rick Hummel to retire from St. Louis Post-Dispatch
ST. LOUIS – It’s not only a sendoff season for longtime St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, but also an award-winning storyteller who has closely followed their baseball careers and hundreds of others. Rick Hummel will retire from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after 50 years...
Cardinals: Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball once sold for $3 million
In light of recent history home run chases from Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge, Mark McGwire’s historic 70th home run ball in 1998 once sold for $3 million. The St. Louis Cardinals are not strangers to epic home run chases. As Albert Pujols went for 700 career home runs this season and Aaron Judge chased Roger Maris’ home run record in the American League, much talk has went toward how much the lucky fans would receive for catching those historic home run balls.
