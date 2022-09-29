The Cardinals legend has been come up big all season, but his struggles in September may have lost Wainwright his spot in the Wild Card rotation. Adam Wainwright has been more than the St. Louis Cardinals could ask for in 2022. At 41 years old, Wainwright has thrown 187 innings with an 11-11 record and a 3.51 ERA. For most of the season, the right-hander has been the go to guy in the Cardinal rotation, but recent struggles now put his reliability into question.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO