Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals: Has Adam Wainwright lost his spot in the Wild Card rotation?

The Cardinals legend has been come up big all season, but his struggles in September may have lost Wainwright his spot in the Wild Card rotation. Adam Wainwright has been more than the St. Louis Cardinals could ask for in 2022. At 41 years old, Wainwright has thrown 187 innings with an 11-11 record and a 3.51 ERA. For most of the season, the right-hander has been the go to guy in the Cardinal rotation, but recent struggles now put his reliability into question.
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
Cardinals: Did St. Louis confirm Adam Wainwright is returning in 2023?

One postgame speech from Oli Marmol and a press release from the the Cardinals have raised questions about whether 2022 is Adam Wainwright’s last season. The St. Louis Cardinals are incredible at honoring club legends, and 2022 has been a prime example of this. From Opening Day, the club began to welcome Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright into the circle of honor. As much as this season has been about winning a World Series, it has also been about celebrating the past two decades of Cardinals history.
The St. Louis Cardinals need to get bold and call up Jordan Walker

The New York Mets are the latest contender to call up a top prospect down the stretch, and the St. Louis Cardinals need to follow suit with Jordan Walker. The New York Mets called up No. 1 prospect in baseball Francisco Alvarez on Thursday, adding another bat to their lineup as they gear up to make a run at the National League pennant. The St. Louis Cardinals need to do the same with their top prospect, Jordan Walker.
MLB Insider says Cardinals will pursue star shortstops in offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason, and an MLB insider is reporting they will be in on the superstar shortstop market. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to join a number of teams in pursuing the top shortstops on the market this offseason – Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson.
Cardinals: Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball once sold for $3 million

In light of recent history home run chases from Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge, Mark McGwire’s historic 70th home run ball in 1998 once sold for $3 million. The St. Louis Cardinals are not strangers to epic home run chases. As Albert Pujols went for 700 career home runs this season and Aaron Judge chased Roger Maris’ home run record in the American League, much talk has went toward how much the lucky fans would receive for catching those historic home run balls.
