Members of Burkina Faso’s army have announced that they have ousted the country’s leader Paul Henry Sandaogo Dambiba and dissolved government. After seizing control of state television in Ouagadougou, the spokesman introduced Capt. Ibrahim Traore as the new head of the volatile West African country that is battling a mounting Islamic insurgency. Traore announced that borders were closed indefinitely and all political and society activities were suspended. Traore said that a group of officers had decided to remove Damiba due to his inability to deal with the Islamist insurgency.Damiba and his allies overthrew the democratically elected president only nine...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO