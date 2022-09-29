Read full article on original website
Amsterdam Schiphol Problems Continue – Capacity Cap to be Extended into 2023
The cap, which affects the number of travellers that can depart from the airport will now continue until the end of March 2023. The move has left airlines fuming again, as they now have to replan their capacity plans and operations. Schiphol Airport management hints that There will be a...
IHG: 2K Points Every 2 Nights or 10K Points Every 4 Nights
IHG wants you to pick your payoff where “you’ll be rewarded on unlimited stays when you register for their new bonus offer“. There are two offers to choose from where you can earn lots of bonus points for stays between October 13 and December 31, 2022. The...
Review: Virgin Atlantic 787-9 Economy Class
Virgin Atlantic offers a very respectable long haul economy class product with great service, edible meals, and a wide library of in-flight-entertainment. I flew from Los Angeles to London on Virgin Atlantic because it was the only flight that worked in my schedule. I redeemed miles for the booking, at a cost of 15,000 points and $150.30 in taxes and fees. Considering one-way and round-trip fares were both over $2,000, I found this to be one of my best mileage redemptions ever.
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
Police fired tear gas after violence broke out at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2
Win A Trip For 2 To The FIFA World Cup Finals In Qatar!
Hisense USA is giving away a trip for two to the FIFA World Cup Finals taking place in Qatar!. The prize includes airfare, $1,000 to use towards expenses, a three night hotel stay and more!. Over 100 others winners will also win prizes likes 120″ or 58″ Hisense TVs, $200...
TRIP REPORT: Doing it for the Tier Points – Crowne Plaza, Helsinki
What can you do with about three hours and a bit of sleep? (Coach, Heathrow Airport and Lounge) Finnair AY11332 London Heathrow to Helsinki (Business Class/A350) Finnair AY1337 Helsinki to London Heathrow (Business Class/A350) Heathrow wows, Euston moans, and Rugby looks pretty. 360 Tier Points for not a lot of...
Renew Your Passport Online With This New Pilot Program — But…
As part of the fulfillment of a promise from the president of the United States to “improve customer service and service delivery for the American people”, the Bureau of Consulate Affairs of the Department of State of the United States has launched a pilot program for passports to be renewed online instead of via postal mail or in person.
Don’t forget today is double points day with Bilt Rewards Mastercard
STELIA Aerospace unveils its new RENDEZ-VOUS seat
It was talked about in hushed tones at Aircraft Interiors Expo, but it seems that STELIA Aerospace is ready to unveil its new seat – called RENDEZ-VOUS. The new RENDEZ-VOUS seat is a staggered Business Class offering, to give passengers the utmost “at home” feeling. It was designed in collaboration with Design Investment.
Confirmed: United Airlines Suspends JFK Service (Again)
Following through on its threat, United Airlines will “temporarily” suspend service to New York JFK after failing to secure more slots. United claims it wants to return to JFK, but called its current schedule “too small to be competitive.”. United Airlines Will Leave JFK After Failing To...
What Is The Value Of A Lounge That Is So Crowded You Cannot Enter It?
A couple of observations from my time in London Gatwick. We may rue crowded lounges in the USA, but at least we can generally squeeze into them…or at least stand in line outside. But the lounge crowding at London Gatwick was on a whole different level. London Gatwick Lounge...
Norse Atlantic Cancels Longhaul Service From Los Angeles
Norweigan start-up Norse Atlantic Airways is abruptly canceling service from Los Angeles to both Oslo and Berlin, suggesting the new longhaul budget carrier is facing deeper turmoil than a winter lull in demand. Norse Atlantic Ends Both Los Angeles Routes. For the last week, Norse Atlantic has promoted $115 one-way...
The Stowaway Wasp On My JetBlue Flight
Let’s call him Willie, the wee little wasp. Determined to escape the gritty life of London, Willie hatched a plan to hitch a ride on my JetBlue Airbus A321 jet to Boston. But as Willie would find out, cheating your way to your goal is not the proper path.
Up to $1,000 Fee to Take These Rental Cars Out of State?
The rates for rental vehicles may have seemed so usurious over the past three years — primarily due to the current 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of critical components for vehicles, which have resulted in pent up demand for travel — that any way to save money on renting vehicles may be tempting…
American Who Made Bomb Threat Onboard Singapore Airlines A350-900 Is Charged After Fighter Jets Escort Plane To Singapore
La Andy Hien Duc, a 37-year-old American national, has been charged with making false threats of terrorist acts and for the suspected consumption of controlled drugs. His antics onboard a Singapore Airlines A350-900 flight prompted the Singaporean Air Force to scramble fighter jets in order to accompany the flight to Singapore Changi Airport.
