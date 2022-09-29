Read full article on original website
Related
City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
beckersspine.com
Montana health system to open brain, spine clinic
Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health will open a brain and spine clinic in Helena, Mont., according to a Sept. 29 news release in MontanaRightNow.com. Neurosurgeons T.C. Origitano, MD, PhD, and Joseph Sramek, MD, will staff the clinic, the health system said. The location will provide consultations and second opinion evaluations. The...
NBCMontana
Ronan Chamber of Commerce announces Trail of Bales winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ronan Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of this year's Trail of Bales. Congratulations to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship on getting top prize for your "Jaws" bale! The team earned the right to the first place trophy. Second place was a tie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joseph Stokes
Joseph Stokes (Joe), 69, a resident of Dixon passed away from a motorcycle accident on Aug. 28. He was born at Ronan on April 17, 1953 to Roy J. Stokes& Nellie J. Brown Stokes of St. Ignatius, joining several brothers and sisters. Later the family moved to Seeley Lake, where he graduated from high school. He worked at the sawmills and the Forest Service. Going to Garland, Utah with his family, he worked for at a time at the sugar beet factory before returning to Missoula where he met the love of his life, Wanda Bowers. Their 47th anniversary was last April. They...
Lottery for 8 income-restricted Reed condos approaching as construction ends
As required by the city, the price of the eight units cannot exceed 120% of the area median income, which amounts to $68,640 for one individual and $78,360 for a family of two.
Steven Clark Moon
Steve came out of the womb June 4, 1958 (closely followed by his twin Stan) with a force that projected him his entire life. His mother, Rosemary Moon, claimed she had to tell the doctor there was another baby coming. Growing up in St. Ignatius, these mischievous twins were involved in antics from day one. Whether it was rocking their cribs to lock the adults out of their bedroom, communicating in their own language, filling the propane tank with the garden hose, switching classrooms, or teasing their older brother Bill and older sister Marianne, the twins always kept others on point! Steve,...
Maureen Magdalene Gallagher Theiler
Maureen Magdalene Gallagher Theiler, born April 19, 1938 in Wilkes Barre, Penn., passed away in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Her family will host a celebration of life at Krueger Funeral Home, Tomahawk, Wisc., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, followed by interment next to her husband, Raymond Theiler, at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Polson, where Maureen and Ray raised their family and served the community between 1965 and 2021, in spring 2023. A full obituary will follow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barbara Atzert Bretzke
Barbara Atzert Bretzke, 97, from Mesa, AZ and Polson passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Polson. She was born on July 3, 1925, in St. Albans, Long Island, New York to Frank Jr. and Inez Atzert. She grew up on Long Island and enjoyed sports, playing kick the can, hand ball, basketball, skating and swimming. Other interests as a young girl were tap, ballet, dance, and piano. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in St. Albans. As a young lady, she met a First Lt. Lou Enlow Bretzke, who was attending the United States...
UPDATE: Missoula PD reports 1 in custody at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
Missoula Police Department provides update on VA clinic incident
The Missoula Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident that drew a large law enforcement presence to the Missoula VA clinic on Thursday.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Vehicular Homicide Trial Ends
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her weekly report. “Six of those were crimes against...
Fairfield Sun Times
Police seeking to speak with witnesses of crash near Walmart on Reserve St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking to speak with witnesses of the crash that happened at Reserve Street and Clark Fork Way Thursday, Sept. 29 around 3:30 p.m. MPD said via Facebook witnesses should contact accident investigator S.Ross at 406-552-6300.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Polson company brings indy film to Montana theaters
An independent film shot in Montana will screen at theaters across the state thanks to a local distribution deal for Rob Grabow’s “The Year of the Dog.” Grabow’s film was a passion project, and he was thrilled to see it resonate with the Polson-based distributor Nova Vento Entertainment. The film had a budget of under $250,000, and was shot primarily in southeast Montana — including Paradise Valley, Livingston and Bozeman. Grabow, who wrote and acted in the film, explained that there were some challenges to filming over only a few weeks. However, he said a “phenomenal cast” proved easy to work with when...
Man in custody following incident at Missoula VA clinic
One person is in police custody after what police are calling a disturbance and a threat of a weapon.
Post Register
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
NBCMontana
Man arrested, accused of chasing person with machete in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of chasing a person in downtown Missoula with a machete. The Missoula Police Department responded to multiple calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street just after 11:30 a.m.
Details emerge in arrest of man involved in downtown Missoula incident
Authorities are releasing additional information about a Friday morning incident that closed a busy street in downtown Missoula.
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
338
Followers
468
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0