Peja Stojakovic's Son, A Top Recruit, Is Down To 4 Schools
Peja Stojakovic's basketball legacy is being carried on by his son, Andrej. Andrej Stojokavic is a five-star recruit and No. 4-ranked small forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-6 forward from Carmichael, California's Jesuit High School has narrowed his collegiate options down to four schools....
theaggie.org
UC Davis alum completes solo row from San Francisco to Hawaii
UC Davis alumnus Carlo Facchino set out on his 2,400-mile row from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to Hawaii at 8:30 a.m. on July 5 and completed it on Sept. 15, 72 days later. Prior to this, Facchino competed in the Great Pacific Race with Team Uniting Nations from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California high school football team forfeits game over ‘slave auction video’
River Valley High School’s varsity football team is forfeiting Friday night’s contest at Woodcreek due to the discovery of a “disturbing” video depicting a slave auction, according to the Yuba City Unified School District. In an email sent to district staff members Thursday night, including those...
Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers. The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
High school football team forfeits game after video surfaces of players acting out "slave auction"
YUBA CITY – A Northern California high school football team has forfeited their next game and is under investigation after video surfaced of players acting out a slave auction. The Yuba City Unified School District said they got a copy of the recording on Thursday. It allegedly shows members of the River Valley High School football team acting out a "slave auction," the district says. No other description of the video was given by the district, but officials are calling it "reprehensible." "The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent...
Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners
We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
granitebaytoday.org
Are students and staff at Granite Bay High School worried that the UC Davis hate-incidents are going to appear on the GBHS campus?
At University of California, Davis there were antisemitic banners and flyers that had been placed on the bicycle overhead pass and around the campus. The banners were placed by four white men in black clothing and masks. This is a problem for Granite Bay High School, because the college is...
theaggie.org
A case for studying abroad
Choosing to study abroad was one of the best, most formative decisions I’ve ever made. Back in 2018, I took a semester-long trip to London through my community college. It was a big step for me — I didn’t know anyone else in the program, and it was the first time I had ever traveled alone. But I firmly believe that if I didn’t take the risk and study across the pond, I would not be here at UC Davis, and you would not be reading this.
PLANetizen
Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks
A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
Artwork-filled Curtis Park home hits the market
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A unique, artwork-filled home in Curtis Park hit the market this week sparking conversation and interest. The two-story, 2,320-square foot home at 2510 Coleman Way is inspired by Spanish Architect Antoni Gaudi and was listed by Lyon Real Estate agent Janet Carlson Wednesday. From the home's...
KCRA.com
2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism,...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zillow Gone Wild finds a custom Sacramento home that look likes ‘Disneyland’ on the inside
A Sacramento home, which hit the market Wednesday for $825,000, appears on the outside to be your typical Tudor-style house, but each room inside is a wildly colorful display of artwork inspired by the Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The whimsical interior was the passion of the home’s owner, local psychiatrist...
theaggie.org
Letter from the editor
I am so excited to welcome you to the first official issue of The California Aggie for the 2022-23 school year. For those of you who did not happen to pick up a copy of our summer issue, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Sophie Dewees, and I am the editor-in-chief of The Aggie. I’m a fourth-year majoring in economics with a double minor in Spanish and history, and outside of the classroom, I love exploring the outdoors, rock climbing and learning new songs on guitar.
Sacramento home for sale takes you into another world
2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento ...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Roseville CA
Dining out in Roseville, CA, can be a bit of a challenge. Of course, you want to find a great restaurant offering something for everyone, but there are so many choices it’s hard to know where to start!. Every time you turn around, another new restaurant opens up in...
NBC Los Angeles
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
