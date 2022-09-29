ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Peja Stojakovic's Son, A Top Recruit, Is Down To 4 Schools

Peja Stojakovic's basketball legacy is being carried on by his son, Andrej. Andrej Stojokavic is a five-star recruit and No. 4-ranked small forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-6 forward from Carmichael, California's Jesuit High School has narrowed his collegiate options down to four schools....
CARMICHAEL, CA
Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers.  The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
High school football team forfeits game after video surfaces of players acting out "slave auction"

YUBA CITY – A Northern California high school football team has forfeited their next game and is under investigation after video surfaced of players acting out a slave auction. The Yuba City Unified School District said they got a copy of the recording on Thursday. It allegedly shows members of the River Valley High School football team acting out a "slave auction," the district says. No other description of the video was given by the district, but officials are calling it "reprehensible."  "The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent...
YUBA CITY, CA
Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners

We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
A case for studying abroad

Choosing to study abroad was one of the best, most formative decisions I’ve ever made. Back in 2018, I took a semester-long trip to London through my community college. It was a big step for me — I didn’t know anyone else in the program, and it was the first time I had ever traveled alone. But I firmly believe that if I didn’t take the risk and study across the pond, I would not be here at UC Davis, and you would not be reading this.
DAVIS, CA
Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks

A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Artwork-filled Curtis Park home hits the market

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A unique, artwork-filled home in Curtis Park hit the market this week sparking conversation and interest. The two-story, 2,320-square foot home at 2510 Coleman Way is inspired by Spanish Architect Antoni Gaudi and was listed by Lyon Real Estate agent Janet Carlson Wednesday. From the home's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Letter from the editor

I am so excited to welcome you to the first official issue of The California Aggie for the 2022-23 school year. For those of you who did not happen to pick up a copy of our summer issue, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Sophie Dewees, and I am the editor-in-chief of The Aggie. I’m a fourth-year majoring in economics with a double minor in Spanish and history, and outside of the classroom, I love exploring the outdoors, rock climbing and learning new songs on guitar.
JOURNALISM
Sacramento home for sale takes you into another world

2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento    2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento   2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento   2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento   2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento   2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento   2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento     2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento     2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento     2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento     2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento     2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento ...
SACRAMENTO, CA
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
15 Best Restaurants in Roseville CA

Dining out in Roseville, CA, can be a bit of a challenge. Of course, you want to find a great restaurant offering something for everyone, but there are so many choices it’s hard to know where to start!. Every time you turn around, another new restaurant opens up in...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA

