Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
'Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles… Lost my job!': Roger Federer pokes fun at himself after his emotional farewell to tennis last week, but Swiss legend still insists 'my retirement could not have been more peRFect'
Roger Federer has poked fun at himself on Instagram after admitting that his final weekend as a tennis player did not exactly go to plan. The Swiss ace paired up with Rafael Nadal for his final match before retirement at the Laver Cup last Friday, but the iconic duo were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, with Team World then going on to win the Ryder Cup-style event for the first time on Sunday.
Serena Williams Set a Final Record of Her Tennis Career, Surpassing Roger Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon Victory
Having broken so many records over her tennis career, Serena Williams had one more lined up before retirement that not even she knew about. The post Serena Williams Set a Final Record of Her Tennis Career, Surpassing Roger Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon Victory appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Carlos Alcaraz: Dawn of a New Era
Carlos Alcaraz’s sensational victory at the US Open has subsequently catapulted him to global superstardom. As we say goodbye to one of the game’s greatest players, Roger Federer, many see more than a passing similarity in the young talent. His youthful exuberance and big match temperament are almost a mirror image of a young Federer.
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic to meet in Tel Aviv final
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic converted 83.7 percent of his first-serve points while posting a 6-1, 7-6 (3) victory over Roman Safiullin of Russia on Saturday to reach the championship match of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open in Israel. The Serbian needed 95 minutes to complete the win. Djokovic committed just 10...
Novak Djokovic overcomes friend Vasek Pospisil to reach Tel Aviv semi-finals
Novak Djokovic defeated his good friend Vasek Pospisil to reach the semi-finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open.Having eased past Pablo Andujar on Thursday in his first ATP Tour match for more than four months, Djokovic had a tougher time of things against Canadian Pospisil before sealing a 7-6 (5) 6-3 triumph.The pair teamed up to found the Professional Tennis Players Association three years ago, and 149th-ranked Pospisil did not face a break point in the opening set.He then fought back from 5-1 down in the tie-break with four points in a row before Djokovic took it, while in the...
Japanese wrestler and politician Antonio Inoki dies at 79
TOKYO (AP) — A popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced a world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died at 79. Inoki brought Japanese pro-wrestling to fame and pioneered mixed martial arts matches between top wrestlers and champions...
WTA Parma Semifinal Predictions Including Maria Sakkari vs Danka Kovinic
The semifinal matches are set at the WTA 250 in Parma. In what has come to be expected in the WTA, just two seeds make up the four semifinalists and only one of the top five seeds in the draw has reached this stage. That seed is the tournament’s #1-seeded player Maria Sakkari, who is the heavy favorite to take the title.
Australia wins bronze, Lauren Jackson scores 30 in finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson capped her storied international basketball career with another bronze medal and scored 30 points to lead Australia to a 95-65 win over Canada in the third-place game at the women’s World Cup. The 41-year-old Jackson won three bronze medals and led the Opals to their lone gold in 2006. Canada was looking for its first medal since 1986 when the North American country won the bronze. Even with the loss, the Canadians advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years. The U.S. won its fourth straight World Cup gold medal, defeating China 83-61.
