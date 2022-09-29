Read full article on original website
Related
Peja Stojakovic's Son, A Top Recruit, Is Down To 4 Schools
Peja Stojakovic's basketball legacy is being carried on by his son, Andrej. Andrej Stojokavic is a five-star recruit and No. 4-ranked small forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-6 forward from Carmichael, California's Jesuit High School has narrowed his collegiate options down to four schools....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California high school football team forfeits game over ‘slave auction video’
River Valley High School’s varsity football team is forfeiting Friday night’s contest at Woodcreek due to the discovery of a “disturbing” video depicting a slave auction, according to the Yuba City Unified School District. In an email sent to district staff members Thursday night, including those...
theaggie.org
UC Davis alum completes solo row from San Francisco to Hawaii
UC Davis alumnus Carlo Facchino set out on his 2,400-mile row from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to Hawaii at 8:30 a.m. on July 5 and completed it on Sept. 15, 72 days later. Prior to this, Facchino competed in the Great Pacific Race with Team Uniting Nations from...
granitebaytoday.org
Are students and staff at Granite Bay High School worried that the UC Davis hate-incidents are going to appear on the GBHS campus?
At University of California, Davis there were antisemitic banners and flyers that had been placed on the bicycle overhead pass and around the campus. The banners were placed by four white men in black clothing and masks. This is a problem for Granite Bay High School, because the college is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theaggie.org
A case for studying abroad
Choosing to study abroad was one of the best, most formative decisions I’ve ever made. Back in 2018, I took a semester-long trip to London through my community college. It was a big step for me — I didn’t know anyone else in the program, and it was the first time I had ever traveled alone. But I firmly believe that if I didn’t take the risk and study across the pond, I would not be here at UC Davis, and you would not be reading this.
Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners
We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
PLANetizen
Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks
A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
KTLA.com
How much snow does California need to escape drought?
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
California suburbs rank poorly in new study
Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be too expensive for many people. Now, previously affordable alternatives -the suburbs- can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities were the best and worst places to live. The study considered a suburb to […]
Driver survives 300-foot fall over cliff on California's Highway 1, just south of SF
One lane of Highway 1 was closed Friday morning just south of Pacifica due to a car on a beach at the bottom of a cliff, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cohaitungchi.com
11 Most Stunning Hikes In Northern California
Choosing the most stunning hikes in Northern California is a daunting task. From strolling along beautiful shorelines and exploring mature woodlands to adventurous climbing to the top of a volcano, there really is something for everyone. You are reading: Best northern california hikes | 11 Most Stunning Hikes In Northern...
theaggie.org
Letter from the editor
I am so excited to welcome you to the first official issue of The California Aggie for the 2022-23 school year. For those of you who did not happen to pick up a copy of our summer issue, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Sophie Dewees, and I am the editor-in-chief of The Aggie. I’m a fourth-year majoring in economics with a double minor in Spanish and history, and outside of the classroom, I love exploring the outdoors, rock climbing and learning new songs on guitar.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
A San Francisco socialite coined 'sugar daddy' and used her wealth to change the city
Big Alma helped commission one of the most beautiful museums in San Francisco.
