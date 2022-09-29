ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who Will The Patriots Roll With During Mac Jones's Absence?

 3 days ago
Donnie and Joe discuss who the New England Patriots are likely to go with under center with Mac Jones out due to a high ankle sprain for the next few weeks.

