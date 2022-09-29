ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

Anti-Fetterman billboard paid for by Oz campaign goes up in Braddock

By Patrick Damp
BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Right next to the "Welcome To Braddock" sign is a new billboard, paid for by the Dr. Oz campaign.

It shows toilet paper with the quote "Soft on skin, soft on bottoms" and then a picture of John Fetterman with the quote "Soft on Crime."

Fetterman, prior to becoming lieutenant governor was the mayor of Braddock and he still lives there.

In response, the Fetterman campaign said he confronted violence and there have been no deadly shootings in Braddock in over five years.

The full statement they provided to KDKA is below.

" Dr. Oz would not last a second in Braddock. This rich, fancy man lives in a mansion on a hill in New Jersey, what does he know about confronting crime? Nothing, he has no idea and no real solutions.

The reality is that John has actually taken on crime, as Mayor of Braddock John succeeded in confronting the gun violence epidemic – with Braddock going 5 ½ years without the loss of life through gun violence. As Mayor, John worked closely with the police and the community, showing up at crime scenes himself. Oz has not done anything on crime."

Coffee Now
3d ago

Fet is a career politician, daddy gave him an allowance into his 30's and he lived at home. Say what you want about his opponent, but I'd rather have an official who has made money by legitimately working and not by a lifetime of government work, not real world.

C Coop
2d ago

Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman attended every single Board of Pardons meeting but skipped his legislative duties. This year alone, Fetterman has only attended 44% of the legislative chamber’s sessions. Want criminals released leave your Fetterman signs up so they can come to your house.

Convicts for Fetterman & Arm ZipCodes
3d ago

Fetterman wants to reduce the prison population to increase more chaos and end the American way of life ! All part of the Marxist rule book . Your seeing this plan in motion at our boarder . Sad

31K+
Post
27M+
Views
