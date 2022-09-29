Read full article on original website
Russian Cosmonauts Undock From Space Station and Return to Earth
Yesterday, September 29, the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT), carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov back to Earth. Expedition 68 officially began onboard the station at the time of undocking. Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Spots Foreign Object Debris on Mars
Footage from the Mars helicopter’s navigation camera reveals a small piece of foreign object debris (FOD). During a portion of the Ingenuity Mars helicopter’s 33rd flight, a small piece of foreign object debris (FOD) was seen in footage (see video below) from the Mars helicopter’s navigation camera (Navcam).
Super-Earth Found Near the Habitable Zone of Red Dwarf
A new super-Earth planet was found 37 light years from Earth. Only 37 light-years from Earth, a super-Earth planet has been discovered close to a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the possibility of life existing on planets around nearby stars. With such a promising initial finding, we can hope the Subaru Telescope finds more, perhaps even better, candidates for habitable planets near red dwarfs in the future.
NASA Updates Crew Assignments for First Boeing Starliner Mission to Space Station
Two astronauts have been added to NASA’s Boeing Starliner-1 launch to the International Space Station (ISS). This will be the spacecraft’s first mission following the completion of its flight tests and certification. For the mission, astronauts Scott Tingle and Mike Fincke of NASA will serve as the CST-100...
New NASA Weather Sensors Capture Vital Data on Hurricane Ian From Space Station
A pair of microwave radiometers gathered data on Hurricane Ian as they passed over the Caribbean Sea aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Two recently launched instruments captured images of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, as the storm approached Cuba on its way north toward the U.S. mainland. Designed and built at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, these instruments were created to provide forecasters data on weather over the open ocean.
Expedition 68 Officially Begins on Space Station – SpaceX Crew Swap Planned
The Expedition 68 mission is officially underway aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with seven astronauts and cosmonauts living and working together. The crew swaps aren’t finished yet as four SpaceX Crew-5 members count down to their upcoming launch to the orbiting laboratory. Commander Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
Staring Into Hurricane Ian’s Eye: NASA Scientists Are Analyzing the Forces That Made the Storm So Catastrophic
NASA scientists are studying the latest satellite imagery of Hurricane Ian and analyzing the forces that made the storm so catastrophic. As Hurricane Ian headed toward a third landfall, this time in South Carolina, NASA scientists were scrutinizing the latest imagery of the storm and analyzing the forces that made it so catastrophic.
Scientists Identify the Source of the Planet Ceres’ Unexpected Geological Activity
Modeling reveals how Ceres powers unexpected geologic activity. According to Scott King, a geoscientist at the Virginia Tech College of Science, our view of Ceres has been hazy for a very long time. In previous telescopic scans from Earth, Ceres, a dwarf planet and the largest body in the asteroid belt, which is the area between Jupiter and Mars where hundreds of thousands of asteroids are scattered, Ceres had no distinguishable surface features.
Hubble Space Telescope Detects Protective Shield Defending a Pair of Dwarf Galaxies
Researchers confirm the existence of the elusive Magellanic Corona, a protective halo of hot, ionized gas previously known only in theory. For billions of years, the Milky Way’s most massive cosmic companions – the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds – have been on a tumultuous journey through space, orbiting one another while being torn by the gravitational pull of our own galaxy.
Scientists Successfully Measure an Exotic Bond for the First Time
Atoms may be made to attract one another using light. Theoretically, this effect has been predicted for a very long time. However, the Vienna Center for Quantum Science and Technology (VCQ) at Vienna University of Technology, in collaboration with the University of Innsbruck, has now measured this exotic atomic bond for the first time. This interaction can be used to manipulate atoms that are incredibly cold, and the effect may also have a role in how molecules form in space. The findings were recently published in Physical Review X.
1,000,000 Times Thinner Than a Single Strand of Hair – Scientists Develop Leak-Free Nano-Pipes
The world’s tiniest plumbing could potentially funnel drugs to individual human cells. Working on microscopic pipes just a millionth the width of a single strand of human hair, Johns Hopkins University researchers devised a method to protect these tiniest of pipelines against even the smallest of leaks. Leak-free pipe...
