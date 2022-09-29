Read full article on original website
VIDEO: 6 injured after giant wave slams sidewalk in South Florida
Six people ended up in a hospital in South Florida after a large wave swept over a sidewalk in Miami Beach.
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
NBC Miami
South Florida Law Enforcement Sends Support to Those Affected by Hurricane Ian
The images and stories out of southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian are heartbreaking, but as residents try to pick up the pieces of the destruction, there has been an overwhelming outpouring of support from South Florida. Donation drives, fundraising events, and officers being deployed have all been ways the South...
Click10.com
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
WPTV
Hurricane Ian evacuees drive hours to Palm Beach County for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — As communities in Southwest Florida scramble to piece together what's left of their homes, stores across South Florida are running out of the necessities. “We are grabbing water and supplies for our home, because we don’t know what we’re going back to,” said Jessica Somerfield....
Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH
A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
WATCH: Tornado Flips Multiple Planes Near Fort Lauderdale Amid Hurricane Ian
The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Broward County, hundreds of miles from where the hurricane made landfall A tornado damaged multiple planes at a Broward County airport Tuesday night, hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall hundreds of miles away in southwest Florida. According to the Miami Herald, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported that the twister passed over North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday night. Broward Mayor Michael Udine told the outlet that 30 planes and the main building were damaged. Just left North Perry Airport. No one...
Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County
Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Dogs, Cats Needing Adoption Transported to Broward After Ian Rattles Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction on Florida’s west coast, and residents were not the only ones affected. Domestic Animal Services in Naples was left without power and as a result 20 cats and 13 dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Broward County Friday with the hopes that these furry friends will find a home in South Florida.
WSVN-TV
Dogs, cats brought to Broward Humane Society from Ian-ravaged west coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than three dozen cats and dogs from Florida’s west coast have arrived to South Florida in search of a forever home, days after Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to the region. 7News cameras captured a dog and her puppies moments after they arrived...
Click10.com
Floridians forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian are being welcomed in South Florida hotels
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, a Miami Beach hotel group announced that they are taking in hurricane evacuees for a discounted rate on Tuesday. As a result of the devastation of the catastrophic storm, South Beach Group Hotels is making rooms for...
Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
Feeding South Florida, other local organizations send food and supplies to Southwest Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews with the nonprofit organization Feeding South Florida have been working at their facility since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida in order to get supplies together and send them to the areas that were affected the hardest. Two truckloads full of supplies headed to Southwest...
Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'
MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?" Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga. He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter. "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
Local officials discuss plans to mitigate future flooding from severe storms
MIAMI - CBS4 spoke with city leaders in Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Friday night. They shared plans already in the works for future goals to mitigate flooding from severe storms. City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell shares that the time is now to invest in better infrastructure."This urgency is the moment we need to recognize," said Russell.Miami Commissioner Ken Russell believes if Ian had directly hit Miami, the infrastructure improvements made during his seven years in office would not have stood up to the storm."We've been raising roads, adding pumps, but those a drop in the bucket when a...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Miami-Dade County, FL Department of Solid Waste Management Introduces its First-Ever Electric-Powered Waste Collection Vehicle
Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has introduced its first-ever electric-powered waste collection vehicle. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, DSWM Director Michael Fernandez, and Darren Jane, District Sales Manager for Mack Trucks, were in attendance. “Here in Miami-Dade, we’re...
850wftl.com
WPB Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing teacup Yorkie
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County officials arrested a woman who they say stole a teacup Yorkie worth $4,500 from a local store in West Palm Beach. 43-year-old Melissa Strong was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge after she walked into the store, asked to see the small dogs, and then ran out with the little pup, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s said.
