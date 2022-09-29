ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
FORT MYERS, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH

A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
ISLAMORADA, FL
People

WATCH: Tornado Flips Multiple Planes Near Fort Lauderdale Amid Hurricane Ian

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Broward County, hundreds of miles from where the hurricane made landfall A tornado damaged multiple planes at a Broward County airport Tuesday night, hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall hundreds of miles away in southwest Florida. According to the Miami Herald, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported that the twister passed over North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday night.  Broward Mayor Michael Udine told the outlet that 30 planes and the main building were damaged.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County

A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County

An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Local officials discuss plans to mitigate future flooding from severe storms

MIAMI - CBS4 spoke with city leaders in Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Friday night.  They shared plans already in the works for future goals to mitigate flooding from severe storms.   City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell shares that the time is now to invest in better infrastructure."This urgency is the moment we need to recognize," said Russell.Miami Commissioner Ken Russell believes if Ian had directly hit Miami, the infrastructure improvements made during his seven years in office would not have stood up to the storm."We've been raising roads, adding pumps, but those a drop in the bucket when a...
MIAMI, FL
wasteadvantagemag.com

Miami-Dade County, FL Department of Solid Waste Management Introduces its First-Ever Electric-Powered Waste Collection Vehicle

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has introduced its first-ever electric-powered waste collection vehicle. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, DSWM Director Michael Fernandez, and Darren Jane, District Sales Manager for Mack Trucks, were in attendance.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

WPB Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing teacup Yorkie

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County officials arrested a woman who they say stole a teacup Yorkie worth $4,500 from a local store in West Palm Beach. 43-year-old Melissa Strong was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge after she walked into the store, asked to see the small dogs, and then ran out with the little pup, Palm Beach County Sheriff's said.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

