Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Lenco, Berkshire Veterans Outreach Center, Develop Website
Lenco Armored Vehicles has announced that it is partnering with Berkshire Veterans Outreach Center to develop a new website that will serve as a way for local veterans to access the services they need, with an emphasis on suicide prevention and PTSD awareness. Donated by Lenco Armored Vehicles and built...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Alumni Recognized for 'Outstanding' Service to Community, College
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts on Saturday took time to recognize six of its alumni who have made their mark on their communities and their fields of study. "You're a beacon for our alumni to follow and an aspirational model for our current students," said...
iBerkshires.com
White Cane Day Celebration Planned at PHS
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The school district will recognize White Cane Day at Pittsfield High School in two weeks with an event to celebrate the accomplishments of visually impaired people. On Friday, Oct. 14, students of all ages with visual impairments will participate in activities, join a virtual presentation through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield Sets Public Forum on Homelessness
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following weeks of conversation about homelessness, the city will be holding a virtual forum with its community partners on the issue. The panel will be broadcast on Pittsfield Community Television on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. Residents with questions can submit them to mayorsoffice@cityofpittsfield.org by Oct. 6.
wamc.org
Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing
On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Community Bank Hires Branch Officers for Lenox, Lee
ADAMS, Mass. — Charles P. O’Brien, President, and CEO of Adams Community Bank, announces a new branch hire and a recent promotion. Kara Clark has been promoted to Branch Officer of the Lenox branch. Clark began with Adams Community Bank five years ago as a Customer Service Representative in Williamstown. After only two years of customer service and extensive ACB product and service knowledge, she was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at our Park Street location.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire District Sets Dec. 7 Vote on New Station
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Five years after the fire district's voters approved purchasing a Main Street parcel for a new station, the Prudential Committee is ready to ask those voters to take the next step. On Wednesday, the committee voted 5-0 to set a special district meeting for Dec. 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
Simon's Rock Opens Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock recently announced the opening of the new Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community on the college's campus on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community (CEIC) is a campus-wide resource, with a particular focus on serving...
iBerkshires.com
BRTA Requesting Proposals for Facility Assessment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) is requesting proposals from qualified firms to conduct a detailed facility condition assessment (FCA), including recommendation corrections for deficiencies, cost estimates for corrections, and timelines for future capital costs. This FCA is for the two BRTA properties, the Intermodal Transportation...
iBerkshires.com
Fall Foliage Children's Race Winners Announced
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — This year's Children's Fair & Races were moved to the North Adams Armory on Saturday because of the potential for rain. The fair offered a variety of activities and informational booths and was sponsored by the Northern Berkshire United Way and Youth Center Inc. in Cheshire.
iBerkshires.com
Pontoosuc Lake Still Under Health Advisory
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Local officials are reminding the public that the health advisory issued Sept. 10 regarding a potential harmful cyanobacteria bloom in Pontoosuc Lake is still in effect and continued caution is advised. Although results from analysis of samples taken from the water column are within the acceptable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
mybackyardnews.com
BARNES NATIONAL GUARD AIR FORCE BASE
Baker-Polito Administration, Congressman Neal Celebrate Progress on Key Infrastructure Projects at Barnes Air National Guard Base. New entry control point and taxiway represent $9.2 million investment from the Commonwealth to improve security and expand capabilities at the installation. WESTFIELD — Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Library Hosting Programs for World Mental Health Day
LENOX, Mass. — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the Lenox Library will host a day devoted to mental wellness in honor of World Mental Health Day. "The 2022 WMHD theme ‘Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority' provides the Lenox Library with an opportunity to fulfill its mission to enhance the quality of life in our community," said Library Director Katie O'Neil. The Library will offer an array of programs and resources that support mental health and well-being for all:
Medicare savings offered at Baystate Health, Health New England
Baystate Health and Health New England teamed up to create a new prescription drug coverage Medicare Advantage Plan.
Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town
Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
WNYT
Fort Edward considers dissolving police department
The future of the police department in the village of Fort Edward is now in question, after a special meeting. If the village opted to get rid of the police department, they would rely on the sheriff’s office and state police. This comes as a possible solution for the...
Vermont adult-use recreational pot sales start Oct. 1
SATURDAY, LICENSED BUSINESS OWNERS IN VERMONT WILL NOW BE ABLE TO LEGALLY SELL WEED BY WAY OF ADULT-USE RECREATIONAL SALES.
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
Comments / 0