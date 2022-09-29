ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charity boss who spent donations on dragon project ordered to redistribute cash

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
A cancer charity boss who ploughed public donations into building a giant Welsh dragon statue has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 to local good causes.

Simon Wingett’s foundation, Frank Wingett Cancer Relief, ran a shop in Wrexham Maelor Hospital, North Wales, but had not made a single charitable donation in seven years by the time of its closure in 2018.

Instead, his accounts showed he had invested £410,000 of the charity’s earnings during the same period in a project to create a 210ft dragon sculpture near the A5 in Chirk, Wrexham.

Mr Wingett has long claimed the huge bronze dragon, which had planning permission to be erected on a former colliery site, would become a tourist attraction to rival well-known landmarks such as the Angel of the North.

The dragon has not been built.

The charity was set up by his father to buy equipment and resources for cancer patients in Wrexham and the surrounding area after he was diagnosed with throat cancer in the 1980s.

Its last payment in 2011 to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was for £4,500.

Following an investigation by the Charity Commission which began in 2017, Mr Wingett was banned from acting as a trustee of any charity for 10 years.

He has now been ordered by the High Court of Justice to pay more than £117,000, which will be distributed to local charities supporting the relief of cancer patients treated in Wrexham.

The charity regulator said on Thursday that the dragon statue project “has no connection to advancing the charity’s aims and, to date, no statue has been built”.

Tracy Howarth, the commission’s assistant director of casework, said: “Charity trustees hold important positions of trust.

“We – and the public – expect trustees to ensure financial decisions are taken in the best interests of the charity and those it serves to benefit.

“Mr Wingett’s significant misuse of funds was an abuse of the trust placed in him by the many donors to the charity.

“This ruling will ensure the charitable proceeds raised are now directed to the benefit of those in the local community they were intended for.”

newschain

The Queen died from ‘old age’, death certificate reveals

The Queen died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed. The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm at Balmoral. When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Belbek swoops late for Lagardere honours

Belbek stayed on stoutly under a well-timed ride from Mickael Barzalona to narrowly take the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp. The Andre Fabre-trained colt was always near the front rank in the seven-furlong Group One contest and sat just off the pace, set by Vicious Harry. Barzalona, winning the...
SPORTS
newschain

Latvian premier’s party comes out on top in general election

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ ruling centre-right party has won the most votes in Latvia’s general election. Centrist parties were runners-up and pro-Moscow parties crashed in a vote that was shaped by neighbouring Russia’s war in Ukraine and divisions among the Baltic country’s sizeable ethnic Russian minority.
WORLD
newschain

Nord Stream 1 pipelines have stopped leaking, says Denmark

Authorities in Denmark said the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have stopped leaking, a day after officials said the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to have stopped leaking. The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appeared to have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Voting under way in highly polarised Brazilian election

Brazilians were going to the polls on Sunday in a highly polarised election that could determine if the country returns a leftist leader to run the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years. The race pits incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against his...
ELECTIONS
newschain

Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter

World Cup hopeful Conor Gallagher will get plenty of chances to impress Gareth Southgate in October, promised new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The midfielder earned his first England call-up after a standout campaign on loan with Palace last season but did not feature in Southgate’s most recent squad, and had played just 157 minutes across five Premier League appearances ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over his former club.
PREMIER LEAGUE

